While we are waiting for the launching of Oppo’s first foldable phone, another company is set to launch a new foldable phone this month. That company is Huawei. Huawei has already launched a few foldable devices in the past couple of years, with the latest one being the Huawei Mate X2 launched in February this year. But now, Huawei is all set to take on the likes of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. The company will launch its first Clamshell Foldable Phone on the 23rd of this month, and it is named the Huawei P50 Pocket.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO