Multiphoton Microscopy Technique Advances into Clinical Settings

By Editors' Picks
Photonics.com
 1 day ago

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 16, 2021 — An instrument developed and introduced by researchers at the University of California, Irvine (UC Irvine) demonstrated the potential to expedite the adaptation of conventional multiphoton microscopy (MPM) for use in clinical settings. The compact, fast large-area multiphoton exoscope, or FLAME instrument, which the researchers described...

www.photonics.com

Related
Phys.org

Researchers develop novel 3D printing technique to engineer biofilms

Anne S. Meyer, an associate professor of biology at the University of Rochester, and her collaborators at Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands recently developed a 3D printing technique to engineer and study biofilms—three-dimensional communities of microorganisms, such as bacteria, that adhere to surfaces. The research provides important information for creating synthetic materials and in developing drugs to fight the negative effects of biofilms.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Deciphering tumour tissue organization by 3D electron microscopy and machine learning

Despite recent progress in the characterization of tumour components, the tri-dimensional (3D) organization of this pathological tissue and the parameters determining its internal architecture remain elusive. Here, we analysed the spatial organization of patient-derived xenograft tissues generated from hepatoblastoma, the most frequent childhood liver tumour, by serial block-face scanning electron microscopy using an integrated workflow combining 3D imaging, manual and machine learning-based semi-automatic segmentations, mathematics and infographics. By digitally reconstituting an entire hepatoblastoma sample with a blood capillary, a bile canaliculus-like structure, hundreds of tumour cells and their main organelles (e.g. cytoplasm, nucleus, mitochondria), we report unique 3D ultrastructural data about the organization of tumour tissue. We found that the size of hepatoblastoma cells correlates with the size of their nucleus, cytoplasm and mitochondrial mass. We also found anatomical connections between the blood capillary and the planar alignment and size of tumour cells in their 3D milieu. Finally, a set of tumour cells polarized in the direction of a hot spot corresponding to a bile canaliculus-like structure. In conclusion, this pilot study allowed the identification of bioarchitectural parameters that shape the internal and spatial organization of tumours, thus paving the way for future investigations in the emerging onconanotomy field.
CANCER
Phys.org

PCR tests activated by light

A new approach by LMU chemists could help to significantly improve diagnostic tests based on PCR. The enzymes used are triggered by light pulses. DNA polymerases and other enzymes that modify DNA are essential tools in biotechnology and diagnostics. They are the key component for COVID-19 diagnostics by PCR. As useful as they are, DNA processing enzymes often have important flaws. Some of them display significant activity during the preparation of the samples, while others have nasty secondary activities. Both can lead to loss of specificity and sensitivity, which has to be avoided in a diagnostic test. The trick is to block any type of enzymatic activity until the assay starts. For diagnostics tests based on PCR, such as the above mentioned test for COVID-19, the solution is the development of a hot-start enzyme, which shows no activity until a high activation temperature is reached. The main drawback of these hot-start approaches is that they cannot be used for enzymes that are damaged by heat, says LMU-biochemist Andrés Vera. "Besides, the design of a hot-start enzyme is tedious and the exhausting design process has to be repeated for each new enzyme that we want to engineer."
SCIENCE
Phys.org

New DNA sequencing technique preserves cells' locations within tissues

Within complex tissues such as cancer tumors, individual cells can vary widely from each other. Internally, cancer cells can develop unique DNA mutations and genomic changes, potentially leading to drug resistance, metastasis, or relapse. Externally, the cells' specific locations within the tissue also matter, since the local structure of a tumor and its surrounding tissues can affect cell state and drug permeability.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clinical Research#Fiber Laser#Laser Scanning#Photon#Microscopy#Uc Irvine#Mpm#Multiphoton Exoscope#Fov#Rapid#Cornell University
Nature.com

A massive 7T fMRI dataset to bridge cognitive neuroscience and artificial intelligence

Extensive sampling of neural activity during rich cognitive phenomena is critical for robust understanding of brain function. Here we present the Natural Scenes Dataset (NSD), in which high-resolution functional magnetic resonance imaging responses to tens of thousands of richly annotated natural scenes were measured while participants performed a continuous recognition task. To optimize data quality, we developed and applied novel estimation and denoising techniques. Simple visual inspections of the NSD data reveal clear representational transformations along the ventral visual pathway. Further exemplifying the inferential power of the dataset, we used NSD to build and train deep neural network models that predict brain activity more accurately than state-of-the-art models from computer vision. NSD also includes substantial resting-state and diffusion data, enabling network neuroscience perspectives to constrain and enhance models of perception and memory. Given its unprecedented scale, quality and breadth, NSD opens new avenues of inquiry in cognitive neuroscience and artificial intelligence.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

New Research Finds Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine “Highly Effective” Against All SARS-CoV-2 Virus Variants

Kaiser Permanente study shows 2-dose Moderna vaccine is highly effective against COVID-19 hospitalization, but protection against delta infection decreases over time. Kaiser Permanente research published today (December 15, 2021) in The British Medical Journal showed 2 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine were highly effective against all SARS-CoV-2 variants; however, vaccine effectiveness against the delta variant moderately declined with increasing time after vaccination.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Clinical effectiveness of posterior-only approach using polyetheretherketone cage combined with single-segment instrumentation for lumbar tuberculosis in children

We sought to investigate the outcomes of posterior-only approach using polyetheretherketone (PEEK) cage combined with single-segment instrumentation (modified-approach) for mono-segment lumbar tuberculosis in children. Between February 2008 and August 2017 in our hospital, 18 children with single-segment lumbar tuberculosis enrolled in this studyÂ were treated by modified-approach. Medical records and radiographs were retrospectively analyzed. Mean follow-up time was 54.6"‰Â±"‰12.1Â months. No severe complications were noted to have occurred. Measures indicated there was satisfactory bone fusion for all patients. Mean Cobb angles were significantly decreased from preoperative angle (19.8Â°"‰Â±"‰13.1Â°) to those both postoperatively (âˆ’"‰4.9Â°"‰Â±"‰7.6Â°) and at final follow-up (âˆ’"‰3.5Â°"‰Â±"‰7.3Â°) (both P"‰<"‰0.05), with a mean angle loss of 1.7Â°"‰Â±"‰0.9Â°. TheÂ erythrocyte sedimentation rate (ESR) returned to normal levels for all patients within 3Â months postoperatively. All patients had significant postoperative improvement in neurological performance. TheÂ modified-approachÂ was an effective and feasible treatment option for mono-segment children with lumbar tuberculosis. Such procedures can likely help patients byÂ increasing retainment of lumbar mobility andÂ reducingÂ invasiveness.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

MIT Advances Toward “Living Biotherapeutics” To Treat Gastrointestinal Diseases

Chemical engineers created a coating for microbes that could make it easier to deploy the organisms to treat gastrointestinal diseases. The human gut is home to thousands of species of bacteria, and some of those bacteria have the potential to treat a variety of gastrointestinal diseases. Some species may help to combat colon cancer, while others could help treat or prevent infections such as C. difficile.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
scitechdaily.com

Stanford’s Simple New Quantum Computer Design: Photonic Computation in a Synthetic Time Dimension

A relatively simple quantum computer design that uses a single atom to manipulate photons could be constructed with currently available components. Now, Stanford University researchers have proposed a simpler design for photonic quantum computers using readily available components, according to a paper published on November 29, 2021, in Optica. Their proposed design uses a laser to manipulate a single atom that, in turn, can modify the state of the photons via a phenomenon called “quantum teleportation.” The atom can be reset and reused for many quantum gates, eliminating the need to build multiple distinct physical gates, vastly reducing the complexity of building a quantum computer.
COMPUTERS
eturbonews.com

New Liquid Biopsy for Early Cancer Detection

Rarecells, Inc., an innovative Liquid Biopsy company developing non-invasive tests for early cancer diagnosis, announced today the closing of a $5 Million tranche, bringing its total Series A funding to $13 Million. The funds will support the start of laboratory and clinical operations in the United-States focused on Prostate Cancer and Acute Myeloid Leukemia early detection tests.
CANCER
nanowerk.com

Breakthrough COVID-19 saliva Amplified Antigen Rapid Test is as sensitive as PCR test

(Nanowerk News) A potentially game-changing Antigen Rapid Test (ART) technology to diagnose COVID-19 has been developed by scientists in Singapore. Using a proprietary on-kit amplification technique, a person’s saliva can be self-administered or tested for the SARS-CoV-2 virus at the point-of-care with sensitivity higher than current ART tests and close to that of laboratory-based polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Single-cell mapping of DNA G-quadruplex structures in human cancer cells

G-quadruplexes (G4s) are four-stranded DNA secondary structures that form in guanine-rich regions of the genome. G4s have important roles in transcription and replication and have been implicated in genome instability and cancer. Thus far most work has profiled the G4 landscape in an ensemble of cell populations, therefore it is critical to explore the structure"“function relationship of G4s in individual cells to enable detailed mechanistic insights into G4 function. With standard ChIP-seq methods it has not been possible to determine if G4 formation at a given genomic locus is variable between individual cells across a population. For the first time, we demonstrate the mapping of a DNA secondary structure at single-cell resolution. We have adapted single-nuclei (sn) CUT&Tag to allow the detection of G4s in single cells of human cancer cell lines. With snG4-CUT&Tag, we can distinguish cellular identity from a mixed cell-type population solely based on G4 features within individual cells. Our methodology now enables genomic investigations on cell-to-cell variation of a DNA secondary structure that were previously not possible.
CANCER
Phys.org

Novel quantum device design promises a regular flow of entangled electrons on demand

Quantum computer and many other quantum technologies rely on the generation of quantum-entangled pairs of electrons. However, the systems developed so far typically produce a noisy and random flow of entangled electrons, which hinders synchronized operations on the entangled particles. Now, researchers from Aalto University in Finland propose a way to produce a regular flow of spin-entangled electrons.
COMPUTERS
ophthalmologytimes.com

Newer CPC laser technologies are improving glaucoma outcomes

Benefits include better visualisation of ciliary processes and avoidance of tissue damage. Reviewed by Dr Shan C. Lin. Ophthalmologists have seen a progression in cyclophotocoagulation (CPC), with each generation of the technology becoming more doctor- and patient-friendly. Dr Shan Lin, a glaucoma specialist at the Glaucoma Center of San Francisco in California, United States, recently described some of the recent advancements in the treatment.
HEALTH
earth.com

Can scientists control the brain with light?

Neuroscientists control signal transmissions and reception in an attempt at better understanding the function of the brain. Neurotransmitters released by vesicles through exocytosis mediate communication between neurons and glial cells. Because of this, it may be possible to control brain circuits by regulating exocytosis and thus gain a deeper understanding of brain function.
SCIENCE
LiveScience

Dormant cancer cells may 'reawaken' due to change in this key protein

Cancer cells may suddenly "reawaken" and spread throughout the body after years of lying dormant. Now, scientists may be closer to understanding why. In a new study published Monday (Dec. 13) in Nature Cancer, scientists found that in mice, dormant cancer cells were surrounded by larger amounts of a specific type of collagen, the main protein that makes up connective tissue, than active cancer cells.
CANCER
AFP

Why antibodies aren't the only defense against Omicron

In the fight against the coronavirus, one key component of the human immune system has hogged the limelight: antibodies. These Y-shaped proteins have made top news recently because Covid-19 shots don't produce as many of them that work against the heavily mutated Omicron variant compared to past strains -- at least, not without a booster. Trained by both vaccines and infection, antibodies grab on to the spike protein that studs the surface of the coronavirus, stopping it from penetrating cells and sickening the host. But while antibodies are rightly celebrated, they're not the only game in town.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

CRISPR/Cas9 genome-wide screening identifies LUC7L2 that promotes radioresistance via autophagy in nasopharyngeal carcinoma cells

Radioresistance emerges as the major obstacle to nasopharyngeal carcinoma (NPC) treatment, further understanding of underlying mechanisms is necessary to overcome the radioresistance and improve the therapeutic effect. In this study, we first identified a candidate radioresistant-related gene LUC7L2 via CRISPR/Cas9 high-throughput screening and quantitative proteomic approach. Overexpression of LUC7L2 in NPC cells promoted cell viability following exposure to ionizing radiation (IR), while knockdown of LUC7L2 significantly slowed down the DNA replication and impaired cell survival, sensitized NPC-radioresistant cells to IR. Using immunoprecipitation assay, we found SQSTM1, an autophagy receptor, was a potential binding partner of LUC7L2. Down-regulation of LUC7L2 in NPC-radioresistant cells led to reduction of SQSTM1 expression and enhancement of autophagy level. Furthermore, LUC7L2 knockdown in combination with autophagy inhibitor, chloroquine (CQ), resulted in more NPC-radioresistant cell death. Besides, LUC7L2 was obviously distributed in NPC tissues, and high LUC7L2 expression correlated with shorter survival in NPC patients. Our data suggest that LUC7L2 plays a huge part in regulating radioresistance of NPC cells, and serves as a promising therapeutic target in re-sensitizing NPC to radiotherapy.
CANCER
Photonics.com

Lasers Shape Material Properties Without Generating Excess Heat

PASADENA, Calif., Dec. 13, 2021 — Researchers at Caltech have reported success using lasers to dramatically sculpt the properties of materials without the production of excess heat, which can damage the materials. “These tools could let you transform the electronic properties of materials at the flick of a light...
CHEMISTRY

