Hearsay Systems Offers Financial Industry’s First AI-Powered Video Compliance Pre-Review Solution

By Business Wire
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCompany empowers advisor video posts to social networks while ensuring full compliance in a fraction of normal review time. Its pre-trained machine learning model distinguishes between different content categories and flags objectionable posts. Hearsay Systems, the trusted leader in compliant digital communications that deliver an authentic, human-client experience for...

The Press

Marvell Launches Industry's First 802.1AE MACsec Integrated Dual 1000BT1 and 100BT1 PHY Automotive Solutions

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marvell (NASDAQ: MRVL) today introduced the industry's first 802.1AE MACsec integrated dual 1000BT1 and 100BT1 PHYs. The newly announced products extend Marvell's leadership in automotive Ethernet PHY while aiding OEMs in the transition toward software-defined vehicles, where secure communication of data is a critical requirement. These Ethernet PHY solutions enable energy efficient, secure in-vehicle networks and assist in achieving functional safety compliance at the system level.
ZenHub Introduces the Industry’s First Productivity Management Solution Delivering Automated, Real-Time Actionable Insights

Productivity Insights’ unique integration with GitHub delivers critical real-time knowledge software teams can act on that goes beyond simple reporting. ZenHub, the only productivity management solution built into GitHub, introduced Productivity Insights, a new solution in its industry-leading portfolio of productivity management tools that goes beyond reporting to give product teams actionable insights on sprint progress and total productivity in real time. Designed for software development teams, ZenHub is unique in that it has automated the creation of these insights via its deep integration with GitHub.
Riversand, a Syndigo Company, Named a Leader in December 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Master Data Management (MDM) Solutions

Second consecutive evaluation for Riversand as a Leader; Recognized for Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute. Riversand, a Syndigo company and leading cloud-native SaaS Master Data Management (MDM) and Product Information Management (PIM) solution provider, announced that it has been named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Master Data Management (MDM) Solutions. This is the second consecutive time for Riversand to be recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for MDM.
Industry-First Identity Data Fabric Unleashes the Power of Identity Data

New Radiant Logic platform conquers complexity, adds agility, creates actionable customer insights, and improves security. Radiant Logic, the leader in identity unification, announces the launch of the RadiantOne Intelligent Identity Data Platform, the industry’s first Identity Data Fabric. The accelerated pace of digital transformation and the need to secure remote and hybrid workers across multiple platforms have placed identity and access management (IAM) high on the list of priorities for many enterprises. An Identity Data Fabric unifies distributed identity data from all sources within an organization, turning it into a flexible, reusable, and resilient resource that delivers identity data on-demand wherever and whenever needed.
Jason Mcclelland
BigID Debuts as a Strong Performer by Prominent Independent Research Firm

BigID received the highest scores possible in ten criteria, including personal data discovery, privacy rights management and fulfillment, and automation. BigID, the the leading data intelligence platform that enables organizations to know their enterprise data and take action for privacy, security, and governance, today announced that Forrester Research named BigID as a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Privacy Management Software, Q4 2021.
MarTech Interview with Peyman Zamani, CEO and Co-founder at Logicbroker

As retail outlets embrace digital transformation and brands optimize how they sell to end users with sophisticated eCommerce features, there will be a growing demand for specific capabilities in this niche, Peyman Zamani, CEO and Co-founder at Logicbroker weighs in with a few thoughts:. ________. Welcome to this MarTech Series...
SM Caen To Leverage Stats Perform Sports AI Solutions For A Competitive Edge

Stats Perform, the global sports tech leader in data and AI, continues to dominate the sports AI industry as another team chooses Stats Perform’s advanced technology to drive their competitive strategy. SM Caen Ligue 2 will invest in a multifaceted AI-powered approach to strategy, recruitment, and athlete performance. The...
Alexa.com Customers Affected by Amazon Sunset Decision to Benefit from New Similarweb Free Offering

Launch of Website-Ranking API One of Several Similarweb Initiatives Designed to Help Alexa.com Customers. Similarweb, a leading digital intelligence platform, today announced the availability of a free website-ranking API. The new free service is one of several steps Similarweb is taking to help Alexa.com customers affected by Amazon’s decision to sunset that service in May 2022.
Elite Site Optimizer Version 3.4 Rolled Out with Content Audit Capabilities

Keeping visitors engaged on websites was challenging for businesses until eGrove Systems launched their new Content Audit tool. “Many businesses were left puzzled when visitors kept leaving websites even though they had invested in developing an attractive website,” said the CEO of eGrove Systems Corporation. “As experts in Website Design and Optimization, we quickly went through the website of one such business who approached us and immediately found that the website content was unalluring. Many parts of the website were also not accessible by search engines too. Manually checking all the webpages for such content across a website was also tedious. We wanted to give customers the comfort of automating the process of checking their website for poor content and came up with the Content Audit tool” he added. The content audit report checks Spellings, Content accessibility, Rich-snippet presence, Readability Score, Social presence, Content Statistics, Content performance and tone of content of a website.
AppTweak Named “ASO Tool of the Year” at App Growth Awards 2021

AppTweak is ending 2021 on a high! On December 2, AppTweak, a leading app marketing SaaS company, was named ASO Tool of the Year at the App Growth Awards during this year’s App Promotion Summit in Berlin. Building the World’s Best-in-Class App Store Optimization Tool, Since its launch in...
OneTrust Named a Leader in New Privacy Report

Independent research firm’s privacy management software report positions OneTrust with highest scores in strategy and market presence categories. OneTrust, the category-defining enterprise platform to operationalize trust, today announced it has been named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Privacy Management Software, Q4 2021. According to the report, “OneTrust sustains its ambition to become the ‘home of the privacy tech ecosystem’ with a sophisticated vision of becoming the platform of trust and a strong innovation roadmap.”
Micropsi Industries Rolls Out AI-Powered Leakage Detection Robotic System

Concept: German robot software startup Micropsi Industries has rolled out an AI-supported robot control system named MIRAI that can automate leakage detection for household appliance manufacturers. MIRAI leverages AI and can provide a swift, reliable, and cost-effective alternative to manual leakage detection and other industrial processes, thereby lowering operating costs and reducing maintenance. Micropsi claims that MIRAI can flexibly react to variances in the tasks by learning from humans in real-time.
Okta Joins the OpenID Foundation Board to Further Advance Open Identity Standards

Okta, Inc., the leading independent provider of identity, today announced it has joined the OpenID Foundation as a sustaining member. The new board position for Okta follows significant technology contributions from Okta and Auth0 and a proven track record in independent and innovative identity development. Marketing Technology News:CorVive Announces its...
TechTarget Announces 2021 North American Winners of Archer Awards for Data-Driven Marketing & Sales Excellence

Technology marketing and sales leaders were honored across 9 categories. TechTarget, Inc., the global leader in B2B technology purchase intent data and services, announced the 2021 North American winners of the Archer Awards, the Company’s annual awards program that recognizes customers for data-driven marketing and sales excellence. This year’s winners come from top hardware, software and services companies of all sizes across many major enterprise markets, including: Networking, Security, Cloud Computing, Data Center, Business Applications, Channel and more. All award recipients are driving significant results in their companies and markets by leveraging innovative strategies and tactics fueled by real purchase intent data and services.
Creator Economy, Supply Chain Software and the Metaverse Set to Drive 2022 Technology Trends, New GP Bullhound Report Predicts

Buy Now/ Pay Later, virtual doctor visits, and wearables tech to intensify. Supply Chain software should see surge of adoption. Workplace demographics to leverage AI/ ML to achieve more diversity. The ‘creator economy,’ decentralized finance, supercharged supply chains, ARM-based chips, and the metaverse virtual playground are among ten key trends...
Securiti Named a Leader in Report for Privacy Management Receiving Highest Score for Current Offering

“With robotic automation and ML underpinning most modules on the platform, Securiti delivers one of the strongest offerings in the market.” – Research Firm. Securiti, the leader in multicloud data privacy, protection and governance, today announced it has been named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Privacy Management Software, Q4 2021 report and received the highest score in the current offering category. The current offering category includes evaluation criteria such as personal data discovery and classification, individuals’ consent, privacy rights management and fulfillment, privacy compliance management, and dynamic privacy risk assessment.
Mrkt360 Has Become a Meta Business Partner

The Toronto-based digital marketing agency has become a part of Meta’s new rebranded partnership program. Meta Platforms Inc. has set a new objective for the world to see: to change digital connection forever through its Metaverse and other platforms. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Joe Chernov, CMO at...
Verimatrix Named Highest-Scoring Leader in Omdia Market Radar Report for Media & Entertainment Application Shielding

Verimatrix outscores all competitors, highlighting the power, efficiency and breadth of its no-code, cryptography and threat defense monitoring solutions. Verimatrix, the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, announced that Omdia named Verimatrix as the highest scoring leader in its Omdia Market Radar: Media and Entertainment Application Shielding report.
