Hearsay Systems Offers Financial Industry’s First AI-Powered Video Compliance Pre-Review Solution

Keeping visitors engaged on websites was challenging for businesses until eGrove Systems launched their new Content Audit tool. “Many businesses were left puzzled when visitors kept leaving websites even though they had invested in developing an attractive website,” said the CEO of eGrove Systems Corporation. “As experts in Website Design and Optimization, we quickly went through the website of one such business who approached us and immediately found that the website content was unalluring. Many parts of the website were also not accessible by search engines too. Manually checking all the webpages for such content across a website was also tedious. We wanted to give customers the comfort of automating the process of checking their website for poor content and came up with the Content Audit tool” he added. The content audit report checks Spellings, Content accessibility, Rich-snippet presence, Readability Score, Social presence, Content Statistics, Content performance and tone of content of a website.

COMPUTERS ・ 6 DAYS AGO