Avalanche rallied on the news that it will be the newest network to support USDC, the second-largest stablecoin in the crypto market. Key Resistance levels: $121, $147 (ATH) AVAX touched the support at $78 before starting a significant rally after Circle announced AVAX as the next network on which USDC can transact. This news took the cryptocurrency above the resistance at $100 which now acts as support. The next key resistance is found at $121 and the all-time high is still some distance away at $147.

STOCKS ・ 15 HOURS AGO