Would You Try TikTok’s Latest Beauty Trend? It Involves Lube

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. If there's one type of person I can't relate to, it's those with the manual dexterity to wrangle a round brush and a blow dryer in elegant choreography to achieve smooth, voluminous, salon-quality blowouts. (French braid wizardry is a close second.) Without the addition of a third arm, my options have always been flat-ironing all the personality out of my hair, curling it until I look like Dolly Parton, or wearing it au naturel and having to reassure everyone that I haven't just been electrocuted. Or I suppose I could spend an arm and a leg at a blow-dry bar. But as I've established, I need to grow an arm, not spend one.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 15 HOURS AGO