Behind Viral Videos

Would You Try TikTok’s Latest Beauty Trend? It Involves Lube

By Chronicle Reporter
 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAs if TikTok trends couldn’t get any more unusual, a new beauty trend has surfaced. TikTok makeup artists are using lubricant as a primer, claiming that it helps foundation glide on, but skin experts say there may be risks. Makeup artists are sharing their latest beauty hack on...

