Governor Polis to provide update on COVID-19
AURORA, Colo. — Governor Jared Polis is expected to provide an update on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday morning.
Polis will be joined by Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman. The press conference is set for 9:15 a.m.
