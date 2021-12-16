ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Governor Polis to provide update on COVID-19

By Paige Weeks
KXRM
KXRM
 14 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35iq6o_0dOZKsop00

AURORA, Colo. — Governor Jared Polis is expected to provide an update on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday morning.

Polis will be joined by Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman. The press conference is set for 9:15 a.m.

FOX21 will be listening in to the press conference and will provide updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KXRM

Colorado Springs city officials release status update for Thursday, Dec. 16

COLORADO SPRINGS — City leaders are providing further guidance on what city and county crews are doing as well as what residents should do following Wednesday’s winter wind event. THURSDAY MORNING’S FOCUS Currently, City Public Works and Forestry are working in tandem with a focus on the Old Colorado City area. The City will clear […]
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Coronavirus
Aurora, CO
Government
State
Colorado State
Aurora, CO
Sports
City
Aurora, CO
Aurora, CO
Health
Local
Colorado Sports
Aurora, CO
Coronavirus
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Health
KXRM

Colorado Springs Utilities gives update about widespread power outages

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) has updated residents on its efforts to restore power to thousands of homes in Colorado Springs. At last report, Wednesday’s storm resulted in more than 40,000 people ending up in the dark. Currently, about 10,000 people are still without power. According to CSU, every available Colorado Springs Utilities […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

CDPHE to text parents and guardians of children ages 5-11 who have not received a COVID-19 vaccine

COLORADO — Starting Friday, Dec. 17, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment will send text notifications to parents and guardians of children ages 5-11 in Colorado who have not yet received a first dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. Pediatric vaccines are available at the state’s large community vaccination sites that can also accommodate […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Windstorm Impact: Colorado Springs, El Paso County to provide update

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management held a media briefing at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, to update the public on a windstorm that ripped through the state Wednesday, with leadership from the City of Colorado Springs and El Paso County. You can watch that update on this page. City officials […]
COLORADO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Coffman
Person
Jared Polis
KXRM

Pueblo Library District awarded star library status for sixth consecutive year

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo City-County Library District (PCCLD) earned the distinction of Four Star Library status for 2021 by the Library Journal. This is the sixth consecutive year the district has been named a Star Library. “I am pleased that the library district has been designated a Star Library, again, in 2021,” Library Executive Director […]
PUEBLO, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid
KXRM

Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management responds to impacts from high winds

PIKES PEAK REGION, Colo. — The Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management is closely monitoring weather conditions and responding to impacts as high winds are impacting Colorado Springs and El Paso County.    The National Weather Service’s high wind and red flag warning remains in effect for El Paso County, including Colorado Springs through 5:00 […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Manitou Springs to hold emergency tree drop-off this Saturday

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — To help the Manitou Springs community clear their property of fallen trees and tree branches, the City of Manitou Springs will be hosting an Emergency Tree Drop Off this weekend. People can bring trees and limbs to Manitou Springs’ Public Works Facilities, located at 101 Banks Place, Manitou Springs, CO 80829, […]
MANITOU SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KXRM

KXRM

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
760K+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy