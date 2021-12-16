ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston Happens – Holiday Gift Guide from the 'Modern Man', Bourbon Blonde, tech expert Jennifer Jolly and more! Plus, a slithery surprise in one family's Christmas tree!

By Maggie Flecknoe
 14 hours ago

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Good Thursday morning! A very festive Houston Happens is headed your way. With only nine days left until Christmas, host Maggie Flecknoe has got ya covered with holiday gift ideas.

From your family, friends, special lady, and more. She’s got ya covered with expert guests.

Plus, as you put your gifts around the Christmas tree beware, you never know what slithery surprise might be lurking. You won’t believe what one family found!

That and more headed your way on Houston Happens.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.

