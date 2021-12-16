ECOMI’s VeVe Launches on Immutable X in a Bid to Boost Premium NFTs on Ethereum
[PRESS RELEASE – Singapore, Singapore, 15th December 2021]. Singapore-based technology company ECOMI has integrated its VeVe app-based digital collectibles marketplace into Immutable X, the first layer 2 (L2) solution for Ethereum focused on scaling non-fungible tokens (NFTs) without compromising decentralization. The successful integration moves 2.6 million+ premium licensed NFTs to Ethereum,...cryptopotato.com
Comments / 0