Heat Sheets for Day 1 Finals at Short Course Worlds: Seven Finals Open Up Competition. The first evening finals session at the Short Course World Championships in Abu Dhabi will feature six finals races, beginning with the men’s 400 freestyle and the women’s 200 freestyle. That men’s 400 saw Olympic gold medalist Ahmed Hafnaoui finish 10th in prelims and out of the top eight, while Austria’s Felix Aubock took the top seed in 3:37.91. Aubock, who tied for fourth in the event at the Olympics, was followed closely by Olympic bronze medalist Kieran Smith of the U.S.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 17 HOURS AGO