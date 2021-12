The St. Louis Cardinals are set to compete this year, but also for years in the future. Who on the roster has the most future value?. A year ago, amidst a quiet offseason from the St. Louis Cardinals, I ranked the players on the 40-man roster in terms of future value. Of course, three weeks later the front office shook up those rankings entirely and traded for Nolan Arenado. Despite that setback (or maybe because of it?) I thought that while baseball takes some time off, it would be an interesting exercise to try the rankings again.

