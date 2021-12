SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KWSN.com) — Here’s your morning sports update for Tuesday, December 14, 2021. – Sioux Falls Christian boys basketball got their first win of the season Monday night, 71-54 over Lennox. The preseason Class A No. 1 Chargers were upset by West Central in their season opener; they’re 1-1 on the year. The Dell Rapids boys beat Baltic last night 64-40. Much more action tonight, including 5th-ranked Harrisburg boys basketball hosting Lincoln at 7 p.m. We’ve got coverage starting at 6:45 on 98.1 FM, AM 1230 and KWSN.com. Elsewhere, the top two boys teams in the state meet up at the Pentagon tonight when Roosevelt meets O’Gorman. They’re the second game of a doubleheader there; the girls game is at 6:30 p.m.

