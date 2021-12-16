DC Mayor Bowser providing progress update in meeting affordable housing goals

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — DC Mayor Muriel Bowser provided an update on the community’s progress in meeting affordable housing goals in Rock Creek West Thursday morning.

“We need people who sincerely believe – like I do, like my team at DC Government does – that we can change the trajectory of housing in DC,” said Mayor Bowser. “We have bold housing goals in DC; we also have vision and a plan for how to get there. This work is important and urgent, and the tools we’re announcing today will give the community more ways to support our efforts to add 12,000 affordable homes by 2025.”

The Mayor joined together with the DC Office of Planning and the Department of Housing and Community Development to share new tools that will be used to increase the production of affordable housing.

“This document sets the path forward for creating affordable housing, increasing the overall housing supply, and supporting more vibrant, inclusive and equitable neighborhoods in Rock Creek West,” said OP Director Andrew Trueblood. “The Roadmap shows us how everyone – residents, non-profit organizations, faith-based institutions, housing providers, District government, and other stakeholders – can work together to achieve the ambitious housing equity goals in Rock Creek West.”

Mayor Bowser set a goal earlier this year for 36,000 additional units with at least 12,000 affordable housing units by 2025.

