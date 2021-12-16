Ukiah Police Logs 12.15.2021: Female Throwing Beer Bottles, Subject Threw Rocks at Car Causing Damage

Suspected thieves of two cargo trailers in Santa Rosa have been arrested. The two thefts occurred on November 28th and 30th. One of the targeted trailers held thousands of dollars worth of construction tools and the other contained three mechanical bulls valued at $8,000 each. The stolen mechanical bulls had been sold to a Santa Rosa resident, who later noticed the victim’s social media posts about the theft and returned them to the rightful owner. Yesterday morning, Santa Rosa detectives found the suspicious vehicle associated with the burglaries and patrol units stopped the vehicle. A search revealed evidence of additional thefts: power tools, bolt cutters, saws, and multiple styles of different tow hitch receivers to facilitate trailer thefts. The driver and passenger, Jonathan Galvez and Seamus Gilshenan Jr, were arrested on various charges including grand theft and burglary.

SANTA ROSA, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO