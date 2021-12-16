ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukiah, CA

Ukiah Police Logs 12.15.2021: Female Throwing Beer Bottles, Subject Threw Rocks at Car Causing Damage

By Judy Valadao
mendofever.com
 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and...

mendofever.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ukiah, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Ukiah, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
987thebull.com

Portland Police Cars Damaged, Man Tries To Run Away

PORTLAND, Ore–Two police vehicles were damaged when a suspect used a stolen van to ram them in downtown Portland. this happened Wednesday just before the noon hour. Central Precinct officers were dispatched to a report of a fight in the 600 block of Southwest College Street. An officer on a separate stolen vehicle call learned that the fight may have involved the stolen 2015 cargo van he was taking a report on.
PORTLAND, OR
CBS Sacramento

Mugshot Released Of Michael Kelley, The Man Accused Of Driving Drunk, Killing 4 People On I-80

NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) – The Washoe County Sheriff’s Department has released the booking photo of a man accused of driving drunk and killing a family of four in Nevada County. Thirty-two-year-old Michael Kelley was driving drunk when he crashed into another vehicle on Interstate 80 near Yuba Gap in the Sierra. Kelley was on probation for a previous DUI at the time of the crash. A family of five from North Highlands was in the other vehicle. All of them were killed except for a four-year-old boy. The Nevada County District Attorney’s office has filed charges of four counts of murder against Kelley. Read the full criminal complaint here.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Vandalism#Cat#Beer Bottles#Ukiah Police#Mendofever#Utl Goa#Ukiah Subjs#Ukiah Rp Req#Cochrane Av#Hardagevergeer#12 18 02#Ucc Viol W Mill St#13 34 29
kymkemp.com

Meth and Paraphernalia Located During Ukiah Traffic Stop, Says MCSO

This is a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 12-10-2021 at approximately 8:00 P.M. a Mendocino County Sheriff Deputy saw a vehicle with expired...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man who died in weekend mobile home fire identified

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Officials have identified a man that died after a fire broke out in a single mobile home north of Red Bluff on Saturday. The Tehama County Coroner’s Office confirmed 62-year-old Frank Wendell Sr. died. The fire broke out around 12:49 p.m. at Casa Grande Dr....
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Cats
ksro.com

Santa Rosa Trailer Thieves Arrested

Suspected thieves of two cargo trailers in Santa Rosa have been arrested. The two thefts occurred on November 28th and 30th. One of the targeted trailers held thousands of dollars worth of construction tools and the other contained three mechanical bulls valued at $8,000 each. The stolen mechanical bulls had been sold to a Santa Rosa resident, who later noticed the victim’s social media posts about the theft and returned them to the rightful owner. Yesterday morning, Santa Rosa detectives found the suspicious vehicle associated with the burglaries and patrol units stopped the vehicle. A search revealed evidence of additional thefts: power tools, bolt cutters, saws, and multiple styles of different tow hitch receivers to facilitate trailer thefts. The driver and passenger, Jonathan Galvez and Seamus Gilshenan Jr, were arrested on various charges including grand theft and burglary.
SANTA ROSA, CA
NBC Bay Area

South Bay Law Enforcement Uncovers Alleged Catalytic Converter Theft and Resale Ring

A major law enforcement operation in the South Bay has uncovered an alleged theft and resale ring involving catalytic converters. San Jose police along with the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office concluded Operation Cat Scratch Thiever. They arrested 15 suspects and recovered 1,000 catalytic converters that they believe were stolen from across the Bay Area.
SAN JOSE, CA
SFist

North Bay Man Takes His Own Life By Guillotine, Home Taken Over as Squat By Meth Heads Who Disposed of Body

Wow. Another story of a squat where some (probably) meth-addicted squatters ignored or otherwise forgot about some human remains in order to occupy an empty house!. "There is a lot of methamphetamine use involved in this story," says Sonoma County Deputy District Attorney Matthew Hubley, speaking to the Santa Rosa Press Democrat about a gruesome and sad tale of a Santa Rosa man who took his own life — via makeshift guillotine — only to have his remains tossed aside by some squatters.
SANTA ROSA, CA
buzzfeednews.com

Two Men Who Were Out Riding A Dune Buggy Are Accused Of Starting The Wildfire That Threatened Lake Tahoe

Two men were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of sparking a massive California wildfire that destroyed hundreds of homes and threatened Lake Tahoe. But an attorney for the father and son told BuzzFeed News the two men are not only innocent, but they were among the first to report the flames to authorities. David Scott Smith, 66, and Travis Shane Smith, 32, were currently in custody in El Dorado County Jail, their attorney Mark J. Reichel said.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

A Ukiah Mother’s Disquieting Encounter With a Homeless Man at Walmart Shines a Light on the Chasm Between the Lives We Lead

Anyone acquainted with the local police logs or the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Booking Logs has come to know “frequent flyers” –individuals, often homeless, prone to behaviors that might trouble others, that end up in an ever-ending-loop of confrontation and incarceration, shedding light on a dysfunctional system of reactive intervention.
actionnewsnow.com

Dead person found under Burney Creek Bridge identified

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A person was found dead under the Burney Creek Bridge in Burney on Wednesday, according to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. The Deputy Coroner Investigator was called to the bridge around 9 a.m. on Dec. 8 after a body was found under the bridge. Deputies...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Santa Rosa Police Arrest Man On Drug Trafficking, Weapons Charges; Cache Found Inside Rohnert Park Home

ROHNERT PARK (CBS SF) – A Rohnert Park man has been arrested on drug trafficking and multiple gun charges after police seized a cache of weapons, including a so-called “ghost gun,” an assault rifle and a gold-plated gun. According to Santa Rosa Police, detectives received a tip back in September about the suspect possessing illegal firearms and was trafficking narcotics. On Wednesday, officers found the suspect in a business on the 300 block of Rohnert Park Expressway around 11:30 a.m. While serving a search warrant on the suspect, police said they found a loaded Polymer 80 fully automatic ghost gun with a...
ROHNERT PARK, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy