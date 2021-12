More than 2.29 million Louisianans – nearly 50 percent of the state’s population – became fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in the first year of vaccinations. In addition, Louisiana has seen a decrease in the number of people hospitalized with COVID and in the percent of COVID tests that are positive. Today, the vast majority of COVID hospitalizations, cases and deaths are in those who have not yet been vaccinated.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO