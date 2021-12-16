Tammy K. Fisher

This is the story of Tamara Jo (Steffens) Wise, an incredible woman who spread kindness and love to both humans and animals wherever she went. Her story began on September 12, 1957, on the family farm of Gail and Dolores Steffens in Wiota, IA. She was the little sister of Rick, and big sister to Mike and Brant. Her strong work ethic undoubtedly started early, hauling feed and water to the pigs, throwing hay bales, gathering eggs, and any other chores that needed done. In 1974 she was named the Cass County Pork Queen, proving she was the perfect combination of farm girl and beauty queen.

ATLANTIC, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO