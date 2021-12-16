ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tammy K. Fisher

By McReynolds Nave, Larson
clarksvillenow.com
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTammy Keel Fisher, age 51 of Joelton, TN, passed away Sunday, December 12, 2021 at Centennial Medical Center. A Celebration of...

clarksvillenow.com

Vicksburg Post

Alice Little

Alice Little (better known as Granny), much loved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away on Dec. 11 at the age of 79, after a brief stay at Merit Health. The daughter of Mamie and Joseph Bradley (J.B.) Finane, who preceded her in death, and sister of Frances Nell Palermo (deceased) and Linda Shannon, currently living in Vicksburg; will be greatly missed by her surviving husband, Jack Little; daughters, Tracye Obenchain and Paige Morgan (Jason); sons, Gary French (Connie) and Joey B. French (Valerie); nine grandchildren – Tristan French (Holly), Megan Powell (Logan), Devin Obenchain, Corbin French, Charlsi French, Schyler Morgan, Landon Morgan, Hayden Pickering (Lee Catherine) and Kanton McKay; three great-grandchildren (with another due in January).
VICKSBURG, MS
Western Iowa Today

Tammy Wise Obituary

This is the story of Tamara Jo (Steffens) Wise, an incredible woman who spread kindness and love to both humans and animals wherever she went. Her story began on September 12, 1957, on the family farm of Gail and Dolores Steffens in Wiota, IA. She was the little sister of Rick, and big sister to Mike and Brant. Her strong work ethic undoubtedly started early, hauling feed and water to the pigs, throwing hay bales, gathering eggs, and any other chores that needed done. In 1974 she was named the Cass County Pork Queen, proving she was the perfect combination of farm girl and beauty queen.
ATLANTIC, IA
Lake Charles American Press

Alma Jordan Celestine

Alma Jordan Celestine age 75, passed away on Dec. 9, 2021, at her home. Her memories will forever be cherished by her two daughters, Mary Celestine-Declouiet, Stephanie Celestine-Antione; and one son, Matthew James Celestine Sr.; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Her visitation will be from 8 to 10 a.m. on Dec 18. 2021, in Fondel Memorial Chapel, funeral service to immediately follow. Burial will be in Combre Memorial Park under the direction of Fondel Memorial Chapel.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Macoupin County Enquirer-Democrat

Sandra Dragovich

Sandra was born on May 30, 1936 in Litchfield, to Michael John and Julia Holesko. She was baptized and received her First Communion and Confirmation at SS Simon and Jude Catholic Church in Gillespie. She married Charles E. Dragovich on Feb. 11, 1956 in Springfield, and in 2021, they celebrated...
LITCHFIELD, IL
Natchez Democrat

Patsy Simpson White

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Patsy Simpson White, 71, of Natchez, MS, who departed her earthly life on Nov. 23, 2021, at Merit Health Natchez, MS, will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at Marshall Funeral Home Chapel Natchez, MS, at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
NATCHEZ, MS
whopam.com

Heather Mayberry Brown

(Age 33, of Pyle Lane) Memorial service will be Wednesday December 8th at 2pm at Lamb Funeral Home. Visitation will be Wednesday from 12noon till the service hour at Lamb Funeral Home.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
gtgazette.com

Duane ‘Homer’ L. Fisher

Duane left this earth after a long fight with cancer, to go to the happy fishing and hunting grounds around 3 a.m. Nov. 16. He was at home peacefully sleeping and had a friend nearby. He was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer near the first of the year. No one...
GEORGETOWN, CA
Natchez Democrat

Robert Earl Barnes

Natchez- Funeral services for Robert Earl “Dr. Love” Barnes, 65, of Sibley, who died Thursday, December 9, 2021 in Natchez will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church with Minister Moses Shillow officiating. Burial will follow at church Cemetery under...
NATCHEZ, MS
Lake Charles American Press

Mary Frances Regan Tugwell

Mary Frances Regan Tugwell, 90, of Moss Bluff, passed away Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021 in Longville. Her visitation will be Wednesday, Dec. 15, from 4 – 8 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Home, and Thursday, Dec. 16, from 9 – 11 a.m at First Baptist Church of Moss Bluff. Funeral services will be Thursday, Dec. 16 at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Moss Bluff. Interment will be at Old Ritchie Cemetery. The Rev. Luke Liechty will officiate.
MOSS BLUFF, LA
Liberal First

ROBERT J. WILLIAMS

Robert Jeffrey "Jeff" Williams, 63, died Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. He was born Dec. 19, 1957 to Robert and Roberta (Bryan) Williams in Liberal. He married Leisa Keeth July 8, 1978 in Liberal. She survives. He graduated from Liberal High School with the Class of 1976. He then attended the...
LIBERAL, KS
clarksvillenow.com

Linda F. Byard

A Celebration of Life service for Linda Faye Blackwell Byard, 74, of Southside, TN, will be Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Sykes Funeral Home with Pastor Haley Robinson officiating. Burial will follow at Salem Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday, December 13, 2021 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM and again on Tuesday at 11:00 AM until the time of the service.
SOUTHSIDE, TN
starpublications.online

Doris Lingo Williamson, 90

Doris Lingo Williamson of Laurel passed away at the Milford Center in Milford on Dec. 5, 2021. Born in Lewes, she was the daughter of the late Clifford and Julia Lingo. Doris was retired as a secretary for DelDOT. She and her late husband Clarence, “Nubbie,” enjoyed working together in their grass cutting business in Nanticoke, Md.
stegenherald.com

Evelyn Elizabeth Miller

Heather and Dustin Miller of Bonne Terre, Missouri announce the birth of their daughter, Evelyn Elizabeth at 1:11PM, on Monday, November 15, 2021, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital in Ste. Genevieve, MO. She weighed 7 pounds 15 ounces and was 19 ½ inches long. Evelyn was welcomed home by...
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
theprogressortimes.com

Dixie Danner

Dixie L. Danner, 60, of Fostoria, died at 11:25 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at Independence House, Fostoria. She was born on July 10, 1961, in Tiffin, to Harry J. and Patricia (Archer) Danner Lemaster. Her mother resides in Tiffin. Surviving are the following brothers and sisters: Larry (Maria)...
SYCAMORE, OH
Natchez Democrat

Alma Lee Jones

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Alma Lee Jones, 62, of Natchez, who died Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Natchez, will be held Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Smithland Baptist Church with Pastor Ernest Ford, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery under the direction...
NATCHEZ, MS
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Obits for Dec. 8

Richard Jan Crook, age 66, of Springdale,Arkansas, passed away on November 25, 2021 at Northwest Medical Center. He was born September 26, 1955 in Mobile, Alabama. He was a dedicated employee and a wonderful boss who worked hard and made sure his family was always taken care of. He was a loving husband and father, a wondeful brother and the best Papa to his beloved grandchildren. He enjoyed his days of retirement with his wife. They enjoyed spending time with friends while also traveling and making precious memories with their grandchildren. He was extremely proud of his two children and loved his grandchildren with all of his heart.
PONTOTOC, MS
