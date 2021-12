LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Heavy winds and storms wreaked havoc throughout our area. Holmen and Galesville saw winds faster than 60 mph that knocked out the power. La Crescent and La Crosse lost trees. Monroe County homes lost roof tiles. See photos of the damage here.

A child's playset in Holmen collapsed Photo by Molly Beal

