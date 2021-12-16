ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

(OFFICIAL) ECB's Greek reference a strong signal of support, Lagarde says

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

FRANKFURT, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank sent a "strong signal" by saying explicitly that it could reinvest proceeds from its PEPP bond-buying scheme in Greek government bonds if the country needs support, ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Thursday.

The ECB has bought some 35 billion euros worth of Greek government bonds under its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme which expires in March. But Greek debt is excluded from the ECB's older and continuing Asset Purchase Programme due to its low credit rating.

"Greece has improved its ratings but does not have the rating that makes it eligible under the APP, and for this reason we have decided to have a specific reference to Greece and the Hellenic Republic," Lagarde told a news conference.

"That's a really strong signal, and it's rare that we have a country-specific clause ... That particular clause was very strongly supported in the Governing Council."

Earlier, the ECB said it could adjust its PEPP reinvestments in the event of renewed market fragmentation related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This could include purchasing bonds issued by the Hellenic Republic over and above rollovers of redemptions in order to avoid an interruption of purchases in that jurisdiction which could impair the transmission of monetary policy to the Greek economy while it is still recovering from the fallout of the pandemic," it said in a statement.

(This story corrects 3rd paragraph to Hellenic Republic from Hellenic Bank after ECB said Lagarde misspoke)

Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Catherine Evans and Hugh Lawson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
d1softballnews.com

who is Joachim Nagel (and why he is aiming at the ECB) – Corriere.it

The appointment of the new president of the Bundesbank. Before that, Nagel, 55, had operated on at the Bundesbank for 17 years until 2017 and had had a brief stint at the German public development bank KfW. Weidmann resigned in October, shortly after the last general election, ahead of the end of his third term. By then it became clear that Scholz, the Social Democratic leader who won the September elections, was going to have the opportunity to appoint a new president of the Bundesbank that he belonged to his party. And Nagel is actually a member of the SPD.
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Eurozone Inflation Hike Not as Temporary as Expected, Says ECB's De Guindos

MADRID (Reuters) - Rising inflation in the Eurozone will not be as temporary as initially expected, European Central Bank vice president Luis de Guindos said on Monday. "Our inflation is more persistent and, let's say, not as temporary as we expected," De Guindos said in an interview with radio station COPE.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Italy's BPER open to talks with Carige owner about buying the bank

MILAN, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Italy's BPER Banca (EMII.MI) said on Tuesday it was open to holding in-depth discussions with Carige's (CRGI.MI) owner about its offer to buy the ailing regional lender. BPER Banca last week made a takeover proposal to Italy's depositor protection fund (FITD) for the controlling stake...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christine Lagarde
Reuters

Turkish cenbank to start lira-settled forex forward sales

ANKARA, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Turkish central bank said on Tuesday it would carry out lira-settled foreign exchange forward sales, with the aim of helping exporting and importing companies to manage forex rate risk, via auctions and the derivatives market. The lira-settled foreign exchange forward selling auctions will be held...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Germany agrees new contact limits to curb COVID-19

BERLIN, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Germany will introduce new measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus including limiting private gatherings for vaccinated people to a maximum of 10 people before New Year's Eve, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday. Scholz also agreed with the premiers of Germany's 16 federal...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Lebanon needs $12-15 bn to kickstart recovery: central bank chief

Lebanon needs to receive $12-15 billion from its partners to kickstart its economic recovery and shore up fast-diminishing foreign currency reserves, Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh said Tuesday. "If countries add to it, we could reach 12 to 15 billion, an amount that could help start Lebanon's recovery and restore confidence," he said.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Sterling recovers, investors focus on government Omicron response

LONDON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - A rebound in global risk appetite pushed the British pound up against the dollar and euro on Tuesday, after Britain announced support for businesses hit by the latest wave of COVID-19 infections amid fears of new restrictions on activity. A combination of the rapid spread...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ecb#Greek#The European Central Bank#Pepp#App#The Governing Council#Hellenic Bank
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forex Signal: More Downside Amid Fed, ECB Divergence

Sell the EUR/USD and set a take-profit at 1.1150. Add a stop-loss at 1.1300. Set a buy-stop at 1.1250 and a take-profit at 1.1350. Add a stop-loss at 1.1150. The EUR/USD pair continued declining on Monday as investors focused on last week’s decisions by the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Federal Reserve. The pair also reacted to the happenings in Washington and the rising number of Omicron cases. It is trading at 1.1235, which is lower than last week’s high of 1.3560.
CURRENCIES
d1softballnews.com

ECB to stop additional purchases of securities from next March. Strong rise for inflation estimates (3.2% in 2022)

The European Central Bank decided today to leave the euro area interest rate unchanged at 0%. He also announced that next March purchases will end additional of securities under the pandemic emergency program (Peep). Instead, the period within which the bank will replace the securities that come to maturity buying new ones, a process that will last “at least until the end of 2024“. The Peep program can be fully reactivated at any time “if necessary to cope negative shocks resulting from the pandemic “. As early as the first months of 2022, the central bank will conduct purchases “at a lower rate than in the previous quarter”. Frankfurt also assures that it will continue to have the ability to buy bond of Greece, theoretically excluded from ordinary securities purchase programs since with ratings below the minimum allowed by central bank regulations.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
Greece
FXStreet.com

When is the European Central Bank (ECB) rate decision and how could it affect EUR/USD?

The European Central Bank (ECB) is scheduled to announce its monetary policy decision this Thursday at 12:45 GMT, which will be followed by the post-meeting press conference at 13:30 GMT. The ECB remains one of the more dovish major central banks and maintained its patient approach despite rising inflationary pressures. In fact, policymakers have made every effort to push back on market bets for tighter policy and talked down the need for any action to counter inflation.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

TEXT-Lagarde's Statement After ECB Policy Meeting

(Reuters) - Following is the text of European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde's statement after the bank's policy meeting on Thursday:. Link to statement on ECB website: https://www.ecb.europa.eu/press/pressconf/2021/html/ecb.is211216~9abaace28e.en.html. Good afternoon, the Vice-President and I welcome you to our press conference. The euro area economy continues to recover and the labour...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Lagarde comments at ECB press conference

FRANKFURT, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank cut support for the euro zone economy by another notch on Thursday but promised copious support for 2022, confirming its relaxed view on inflation and indicating that any exit from years of ultra-easy policy will be slow. Following are highlights of...
BUSINESS
Shore News Network

European shares rally as ECB promises support

(Reuters) -European shares had their best day in more than a week on Thursday, led by gains in banks and miners after the European Central Bank promised continued support to the economy, still choosing to incrementally withdraw stimulus. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 1.2%, while the euro zone index...
STOCKS
Reuters

ECB cuts stimulus but promises copious support

FRANKFURT, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank cut stimulus further on Thursday but promised copious support for 2022, confirming its relaxed view on inflation and indicating that any exit from years of exceptionally easy policy will be slow. The bank said it would continue to cut bond buys...
BUSINESS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Watch Christine Lagarde Speaking After the ECB's Latest Rate Decision

[The stream is slated to start at 08:30 ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]. European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde is giving a press conference after the bank's latest monetary policy decision. The ECB further cut its bond purchases on...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

252K+
Followers
257K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy