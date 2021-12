Running back is probably the deepest position in Fantasy at this point, but there are also a lot of moving pieces at this point. Heck, we don't even know who will be available for the Dolphins -- they don't currently have a running back on their active roster after Myles Gaskin, Phillip Lindsay, and Salvon Ahmed are all on the COVID/reserve list. And there are real questions about how the running back situations in Los Angeles (both teams!), New England, Buffalo, Houston, Philadelphia, Detroit, and San Francisco will play out as of Monday. You're probably not going to be able to just set it and forget it this week. There are too many moving parts.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO