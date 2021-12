The Witcher Season 2 is nearly upon us, after almost a full two-year wait! While it’s very easy to be excited for what’s to come from this new leg of adventures with exiled princess Ciri, white-haired Witcher Geralt of Rivia, and powerful sorceress Yennefer of Vengerberg, it’s also, you know, been almost two whole years since we’ve seen these people. This means that, unless you’ve re-watched all of Season 1 in preparation for the upcoming set of episodes, you may have forgotten some important things about what happened and where we left everyone the first time around.

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO