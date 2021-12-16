WATCH: Warren says Elon Musk has ‘thin skin’ after Musk calls her ‘Senator Karen’

S en. Elizabeth Warren continued her contempt for Tesla founder, Elon Musk , being named Time Magazine’s Person of the Year when she appeared on Joy Reid’s The Reid Out on MSNBC Wednesday.

The Massachusetts senator also commented on the recent Twitter exchanges between herself and Musk.

“The world’s richest freeloader evidently has very thin skin,” Warren said with laughter, referencing one of Musk’s tweets calling the Massachusetts Democrat "Senator Karen."

Her comments come after Warren tweeted her disapproval of Time Magazine’s decision, calling for a reformed tax code so Elon Musk "will actually pay taxes and stop freeloading off everyone else."

“They head off to outer space and declare how they did this all on their own when they were subsidized by the federal government and subsidized by every waitress and by public school teachers who paid their taxes,” Warren said. “This is wrong. And Elon Musk needs to eat a big dish of that.”

“He needs to probably use his big money and buy some self-esteem because apparently, he gets sad when people say mean things about him not paying taxes," Reid laughed in response.

Musk is known for his Twitter spats with critics. Last month, he made a crude reference to Sen. Ron Wyden and mocked Sen. Bernie Sanders, responding to the senators' suggestions he should pay more in taxes.

