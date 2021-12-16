ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

WATCH: Warren says Elon Musk has ‘thin skin’ after Musk calls her ‘Senator Karen’

By Heather Hamilton
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 14 hours ago

S en. Elizabeth Warren continued her contempt for Tesla founder, Elon Musk , being named Time Magazine’s Person of the Year when she appeared on Joy Reid’s The Reid Out on MSNBC Wednesday.

The Massachusetts senator also commented on the recent Twitter exchanges between herself and Musk.

“The world’s richest freeloader evidently has very thin skin,” Warren said with laughter, referencing one of Musk’s tweets calling the Massachusetts Democrat "Senator Karen."

Her comments come after Warren tweeted her disapproval of Time Magazine’s decision, calling for a reformed tax code so Elon Musk "will actually pay taxes and stop freeloading off everyone else."

‘SENATOR KAREN’: ELON MUSK JUST DESTROYED ELIZABETH WARREN

“They head off to outer space and declare how they did this all on their own when they were subsidized by the federal government and subsidized by every waitress and by public school teachers who paid their taxes,” Warren said. “This is wrong. And Elon Musk needs to eat a big dish of that.”

“He needs to probably use his big money and buy some self-esteem because apparently, he gets sad when people say mean things about him not paying taxes," Reid laughed in response.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Musk is known for his Twitter spats with critics. Last month, he made a crude reference to Sen. Ron Wyden and mocked Sen. Bernie Sanders, responding to the senators' suggestions he should pay more in taxes.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Elon Musk fires back at MSNBC's Joy Reid for knocking Warren digs, calls her a 'lobbyist for Sen Karen'

Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder Elon Musk fired back at MSNBC's Joy Reid to blasted the billionaire for his attacks toward Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. The dustup began Monday when Warren took aim at the newly-declared Time magazine's "Person of the Year," tweeting, "Let’s change the rigged tax code so The Person of the Year will actually pay taxes and stop freeloading off everyone else."
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
Washington Times

Elon Musk slam-dunks a big win over Sen. Elizabeth Warren

The just-named “Time Person of the Year” Elon Musk told Sen. Elizabeth Warren to stop acting like a kid’s “angry mom” after she called him a “freeloader” for paying low taxes despite his billionaire status. Sorry, but this round goes to Musk. He...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Wyden
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Joy Reid
Person
Bernie Sanders
Benzinga

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Calls Senator Warren A 'Karen,' Says She Reminds Him Of His Childhood Friend's 'Angry Mom'

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday fired a battery of tweets in response to Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) calling him a “freeloader.”. What Happened: Warren on Monday in a Twitter post commented on the “rigged tax code” and why it needs to be changed so that "The Person of the Year...actually pay taxes” and stop “freeloading off” everyone.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Slate

What Is Going On With Elon Musk’s New Haircut?

In absolute terms, Elon Musk’s new haircut isn’t that dramatic: maybe a centimeter off the sides, little extra growth on top. Barely a blip in the grand scheme of male hair design. But when the richest person on Earth changes his look in any way, it makes waves....
ENTERTAINMENT
Indy100

Piers Morgan brands Elon Musk’s ‘Time Person of the Year’ critics as ‘whiny woke wastrels’

Piers Morgan certainly doesn’t mince his words, and after Elon Musk was announced Time’s Person of the Year, the formerGood Morning Britain host had quite a lot to say. In his MailOnline column, Morgan acknowledged that although the SpaceX founder and CEO “isn’t everyone’s cup of tea”, those who criticise the decision to award him the accolade are “whiny woke wastrels” who are “throwing their toys out of their strollers.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sen#Time Magazine#Msnbc#Democrat#Elon#Washington Examiner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Tesla
Primetimer

Sunny Hostin Defends Elon Musk: 'He's Helping Save the World'

New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. With Whoopi Goldberg absent due to COVID protocols — the longtime moderator, who is fully vaccinated and boosted, was in close contact with someone who tested positive, but tested negative earlier today — The View operated with just a three-person panel this morning, but that didn't stop the ladies from making headlines. In a surprising move, Sunny Hostin defended Elon Musk, the TIME Person of the Year, after Joy Behar and Sara Haines insisted he's undeserving of the honor. "I think he's helping save the world," said Hostin, citing his commitment to fighting climate change. "He's a different type of gazillionaire."
CELEBRITIES
CBS Boston

Elizabeth Warren And ‘Person Of The Year’ Elon Musk Get Into Heated Twitter Exchange Over Taxes

BOSTON (CBS) — Sen. Elizabeth Warren, of Massachusetts, called out Elon Musk Monday after he was named Time magazine’s “Person Of The Year” for 2021. Now the richest man on Earth is firing back. She tweeted “Let’s change the rigged tax code so The Person of the Year will actually pay taxes and stop freeloading off everyone else.” Musk replied with a series of tweets, including “And if you opened your eyes for 2 seconds, you would realize I will pay more taxes than any American in history this year” and “Don’t spend it all at once … oh wait you did already.” And if you opened your eyes for 2 seconds, you would realize I will pay more taxes than any American in history this year — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 14, 2021 Musk also referred to Warren as “Senator Karen.” The heated exchange comes as Warren is pushing a plan for a wealth tax on people with fortunes larger than $50 million. A ProPublica report released over the summer showed that Mask paid no federal income tax in 2018.  
CONGRESS & COURTS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
186K+
Followers
57K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy