Scalable Capital launches crypto offer

thepaypers.com
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleGermany-based broker and robo advisor Scalable Capital has announced enabling crypto trading on regulated stock exchanges in Germany through Scalable Crypto. The offer will be available soon for iOS and Android devices. Scalable Crypto combines trading...

thepaypers.com

Motley Fool

Can Dogecoin Reach $1?

Comments by Elon Musk recently drove Dogecoin higher. But this cryptocurrency faces two challenges on the path to reaching $1. Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) has been one of the most talked about meme tokens of 2021. And for good reason -- it climbed 15,219% to peak in May. Its market share has gained so much that now it's the 10th biggest crypto player by that measure.
thepaypers.com

Wirex launches crypto wallet for the masses

Wirex has launched its ‘mass-market non-custodial’ crypto wallet to solidify its position in digital assets and DeFi. The Wirex Wallet is available to download from app stores and allows users to manage more than 100 different cryptocurrencies from their mobile device. This app does not require a private...
The Next Web

After a big year for cryptocurrencies, what’s on the horizon in 2022?

The year 2021 was marked by several major breakthroughs for cryptocurrencies. For one, new crypto applications like non-fungible tokens (NFTs) gained ground, with sales of these digital assets setting new records at major auction houses. Secondly, Bitcoin made strides towards mainstream acceptance with major websites like Expedia and Microsoft accepting the coin as a means of exchange. Third, in September, El Salvador became the first country in the world to accept bitcoin as legal tender.
u.today

90 Million XRP Transferred by Leading Exchanges as Whales Keep Purchasing XRP

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
The Independent

Bitcoin price news – live: BTC and Ethereum surge as crypto boss says dollar is ‘going to zero’

Bitcoin (BTC) has seen a slight price rise on Thursday, returning above $49,000 for the first time since the start of the week.Ethereum (ETH) has also experienced a slight resurgence to take it back above $4,000, while other leading cryptocurrencies have benefitted from the buoyant market.Solana (SOL) is up by more than 10 per cent over the last 24 hours, boosting its market cap north of $50 billion.Cardano (ada), Binance Coin (BNB), Ripple (XRP) saw more modest gains of between 3-5 per cent, while dogecoin has managed to consolidate the gains it experienced earlier in the week after Tesla announced it would begin accepting payments in the meme coin.Analysts remain divided over whether the market will see a resurgence before the end of the year, with the most bullish continuing to predict a record-breaking end to 2021.You can find all the latest news, analysis and expert price predictions right here. Read More Bitcoin: Self-proclaimed creator wins right to keep $50B BTC fortune he claims to ownMystery bitcoin ‘whale’ suddenly buys massive amount of cryptocurrency
chainbulletin.com

Robinhood to Launch Crypto Gift Feature

Popular trading app Robinhood will soon allow its users to send cryptocurrencies as gifts to friends and family over the holiday season, the company said in a blog post on 16 December. According to the announcement, the new feature — called Crypto Gifts — will be made available to Robinhood...
Motley Fool

3 Cryptocurrencies That Can Crush Shiba Inu in 2022

Shiba Inu made investors millionaires from mere pocket change. Unfortunately, SHIB lacks the competitive edge and differentiation to command its market value. Next year, this real-world-relevant crypto threesome can handily outperform Shiba Inu. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
bitcoinist.com

The Crypto Car Society to Launch an Innovative NFT Collection

7,777 unique assets, created from over 550 hand-drawn features, will soon be available to the public. December 15, 2021. In recent weeks and months, the cryptocurrency and non-fungible token (NFT) spaces have unquestionably received an explosion of interest. This has led to an almost overwhelming amount of new potential assets for investors and enthusiasts alike to sift through, leading many to wonder: What will cut through the noise?
thepaypers.com

APEXX and Worldline partner to provide access to 12 BNPL platforms

UK-based payment platform APEXX has entered a strategic partnership on Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) with Worldline to provide access to 12 BNPL platforms to merchants globally. As part of the strategic partnership, Worldline will enable their global ecommerce merchants to access BNPL solutions in over 40 markets globally via APEXX’s BNPL Connect platform. Worldline will initially launch with several BNPL providers offering extensive coverage and will continue expanding its offer throughout 2022.
Street.Com

Equity Hedge Fund Founder Launching Crypto Firm

A longtime equities-focused hedge fund manager is spinning up a crypto fund — the latest example of a legacy financier entering digital-assets. Scores of traditional investors have proven unable to sidestep the lures of cryptocurrency, launching them in tandem with existing investment operations. Subscribe for full article.
thepaypers.com

Moneyhub partners with Mutual Vision

Moneyhub has partnered with financial technology platform Mutual Vision to harness the power of Open Finance for the benefit of UK building societies and the financial wellness of their members. The partnership will enable Mutual Vision, a digital mutual owned by its customers, to provide them with Open Finance functionality...
CoinDesk

How Stablecoins Merge Traditional and Decentralized Finance

Stablecoins, a term referring to cryptocurrencies that are pegged to fiat currencies, such as the U.S. dollar, first came to the scene in 2014. Tether (USDT), originally called realcoin, was launched as the first stablecoin that year. At the time, it was a very unique product, designed to bring the stability of the dollar (and other government-backed currencies) to the cryptocurrency ecosystem.
thepaypers.com

Tinkoff selects Finastra for its expansion into the Philippines

Tinkoff, a digital-only bank, has selected Finastra’s Fusion Essence Cloud core banking solution to power its expansion into the Philippines. Finastra’s system will enable Tinkoff to bring a new offering to market and support customer acquisition, whilst maintaining compliance with local regulations. Fusion Essence Cloud is a core...
coinspeaker.com

Quadency Launches Major Upgrade to Crypto Platform

Quadency has launched a phased overhaul of its trading and strategy automation platform to allow seamless access to crypto across centralized and decentralized exchanges through a single account. As part of the upgrade, the platform will feature:. Industry best trading fees discounted further with QUAD, the native platform token. Faster,...
investing.com

RXCGames Gets $300,000, Launches 1st Crypto Casino

RXCGames Gets $300,000, Launches 1st Crypto Casino. RXCGames launched its first fully-fledged crypto casino and raised $300,000 . Users can buy and deposit $RXCG tokens. RXCGames is working with NOWPayments as their payment solutions provider. Recent trends in cryptocurrency have expanded beyond simple DeFi (lending, staking, leverage) and monetary exchange....
Street.Com

Dollar Will Hit Zero With Bitcoin Below $40K In 2022, Crypto CEO Says

Predictions for 2022 are coming in fast. The chief executive of crypto exchange Kraken says the dollar is going to crash and bitcoin will see its price fall dramatically in 2022. As part of that tumult, Jesse Powell urged investors this week to prepay healthcare and tuition expenses and take...
thepaypers.com

ING Bank Śląski selects Thought Machine to improve customer experience

Poland-based ING Bank Śląski has selected Thought Machine, going live with Vault solution to add to the customer experience. The bank is now live on Vault, Thought Machine’s cloud native core banking engine, with a new personal loan product. ING Bank Śląski is a universal bank which offers a range of services for individual and institutional clients and will launch new features and services on Vault soon.
