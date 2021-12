Alorica Named Best Place to Work for People-first Programs. Alorica Inc., a global leader in digital customer experience (CX) solutions, recently won Silver for Best Place to Work by Best in Biz Awards, the only independent business awards program judged each year by prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications in North America. With a strong focus on creating the best employee experience, Alorica was recognized for its award-winning learning and development programs, digital-first engagement tools and socially responsible initiatives.

BUSINESS ・ 13 HOURS AGO