Maryland – Statement from United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Erek L. Barron:. “Today’s cowardly ambush shooting of a Baltimore Police Department patrol officer in the line of duty is a tragic example of the risks facing law enforcement officers every day in the performance of their duties to keep our communities safe. My thoughts and prayers are with the officer and the officer’s family for a swift and full recovery. We will not tolerate this type of senseless violence. Those who perpetrated this attack must be found and prosecuted. I encourage anyone with information to contact the Baltimore Police Department. To the men and women of the Baltimore Police Department and all Maryland law enforcement, please know that all of us at the U.S. Attorney’s Office stand with you and thank you for your bravery and devotion to justice.”

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 6 HOURS AGO