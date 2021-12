The TC Electronic PolyTune Mini 3 is a shrunken version of TC’s best tuner pedal yet. It’s easy to use, durable and highly accurate - all you could ask for from a tuner. Taking cues from the major-league success of the previous PolyTune Mini, the PolyTune Mini 3 is a guitar tuner pedal designed to make your tuning experience easier, quicker and more accurate - all while taking up less space on your pedalboard. It’s a pedal packed full of useful features, including different tuning modes, switchable true and buffered bypass and more. With this set of features, it’s easy to see why the PolyTune Mini 3 is a firm favorite amongst electric guitar and bass players of all styles and ability levels.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO