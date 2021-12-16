Ohio lawyer suspended for sexual relationship with clients

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – A Chagrin Falls attorney who broke up with one client he had sex with and then started a sexual relationship with another client will serve a one-year suspension handed down by the Ohio Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court unanimously ruled to suspend Sean Porter with conditions, including that he schedule a mental health assessment with the Ohio Lawyers Assistance Program within 60 days.

Porter argued before the Court that the proposed sanction was too harsh, maintaining the two women clients initiated the relationships and that both were consensual.

“Regardless of whether a client initiates or consents to sexual activity with the lawyer, it is the lawyer’s duty to ensure that the attorney-client relationship remains on a professional level,” the Court’s opinion stated.

Ohio’s rules governing the professional conduct of attorneys prohibit a lawyer from soliciting or engaging in sexual activity with a client unless a consensual sexual relationship existed before the attorney-client relationship.

According to the court, Porter had been representing both women in their divorce proceedings.

