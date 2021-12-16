ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio lawyer suspended for sexual relationship with clients

By Peyton Ellert
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 14 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KU80j_0dOZHqwk00

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – A Chagrin Falls attorney who broke up with one client he had sex with and then started a sexual relationship with another client will serve a one-year suspension handed down by the Ohio Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court unanimously ruled to suspend Sean Porter with conditions, including that he schedule a mental health assessment with the Ohio Lawyers Assistance Program within 60 days.

Prosecution rests in Ghislaine Maxwell sex-abuse trial

Porter argued before the Court that the proposed sanction was too harsh, maintaining the two women clients initiated the relationships and that both were consensual.

“Regardless of whether a client initiates or consents to sexual activity with the lawyer, it is the lawyer’s duty to ensure that the attorney-client relationship remains on a professional level,” the Court’s opinion stated.

Ohio’s rules governing the professional conduct of attorneys prohibit a lawyer from soliciting or engaging in sexual activity with a client unless a consensual sexual relationship existed before the attorney-client relationship.

According to the court, Porter had been representing both women in their divorce proceedings.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia judge to issue ruling soon on charter schools

A West Virginia judge has heard arguments in a lawsuit that seeks to stop the newly created West Virginia Professional Charter School Board from authorizing any new schools. News outlets report Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Bailey said she would issue a ruling by Friday after hearing from lawyers during a virtual hearing Tuesday. […]
EDUCATION
WTRF- 7News

All remaining kidnapped Ohio missionaries freed

OHIO (WTRF)-Haitian police confirm all missionaries abducted overseas are back home. The remaining 12 left behind were just released today. Many of them are from Ohio. We’ve been waiting 62 days for the return of all 17 missionaries. The kidnappings happened in mid-October by a gang in Haiti. Some held hostage were children, including an […]
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

A “sick trend”: Schools nationwide heighten security in response to threats on TikTok

(WTRF) — The Associated Press (AP) reports that educators are on high alert following posts on TikTok warning of shooting and bomb threats in schools nationwide. The West Virginia State Police released a statement on their Facebook page that they are aware of the “messages trending nationwide on social media that threaten violence in schools […]
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Chagrin Falls, OH
Chagrin Falls, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
WTRF- 7News

Ohio hostages released in Haiti

HAITI (AP) The remaining members of a missionary group who were kidnapped two months ago have been freed, Haitian police and the group said Thursday. The spokesman for Haiti’s National Police, Gary Desrosiers, confirmed to The Associated Press that the remaining hostages had been released, but did not immediately provide additional details. “We glorify God […]
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio Governor exposed to a person with COVID-19

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine were exposed Monday evening to a person who has since tested positive for COVID-19.  Both DeWine’s have no symptoms and tested negative for the virus this morning. The DeWine’s will continue to be tested daily and postpone public events.
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio Senate approves ending conceal carry permit requirement

The Ohio Senate has approved a bill that eliminates the requirement for a concealed weapons permit. The legislation, sponsored by state Sen. Terry Johnson, a Republican from southern Ohio’s Scioto County, would also end the requirement that individuals inform police officers that they’re carrying a concealed weapon. The bill requires only that such people provide […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ghislaine Maxwell
WTRF- 7News

Ohio bill to combat organized crime passes House

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) – An Ohio bill just recently passed in the House that would require high-volume, third-party online, sellers to disclose certain pieces of identifying information to protect consumers.  The bill, led by Rep. Haraz N. Ghanbari (R-Perrysburg), is to ‘ensure that high-volume third-party online sellers are playing fair and that consumers have adequate […]
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Judge rejects Purdue Pharma’s sweeping opioid settlement

A judge has rejected OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma’s bankruptcy settlement of thousands of lawsuits over the opioid epidemic because of a provision that would protect members of the Sackler family from facing litigation of their own. In a ruling Thursday, U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon in New York found that federal bankruptcy law does not give the […]
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawyers#Sexual Relationship#Wkbn#The Ohio Supreme Court#The Supreme Court
WTRF- 7News

New Martinsville police looking for drive-by shooting suspect

The New Martinsville Police Department have released the name and a photo of one of the suspects in a drive-by shooting that occurred on December 8. A warrant has been issued for Quaylen McClendon who is considered armed and dangerous. Officials say McClendon has connections in Morgantown WV, Washington, Monessen, and Pittsburgh, PA. McClendon is/has […]
NEW MARTINSVILLE, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio County awarded funds to fight gun violence

Three counties in West Virginia will receive funds to fight gun violence. The Justice Department said in a statement that Hancock, Brooke, and Ohio counties will receive $86,763 to combat firearms trafficking and enhance the prosecution of gun crimes The funding was part of $17.5 million awarded nationwide to support the Project Safe Neighborhoods Program […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia man charged with third DUI offense

COAL CITY, WV (WVNS)– A Coal City man was arrested in Fayette County for reckless driving and other offenses on December 12, 2021. According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, deputies were alerted of a reckless driver on US Route 19 near the Glen Jean area. Once deputies made contact, they observed it swerving between two lanes […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
WTRF- 7News

OJ Simpson a ‘completely free man’; parole ends in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (AP) — O.J. Simpson is a free man. The 74-year-old former football hero and actor, acquitted California murder defendant and convicted Las Vegas armed robber was granted good behavior credits and discharged from parole effective Dec. 1, a day after a hearing before the Nevada Board of Parole, Nevada State Police spokeswoman Kim […]
NEVADA STATE
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

11K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Stuebenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy