Energy Industry

Electric co-ops issue checks to members

 23 hours ago
Just in time for Christmas, Lower Valley Energy will be putting a little jingle into the pockets of its member-consumers. This year the Lower Valley Energy Board of Directors approved...

habitatmag.com

Carbon Trading + Clean Electric Grid = Good News for Co-ops and Condos

As co-op and condo boards begin to compute the costs of reducing their buildings’ carbon output enough to satisfy the Climate Mobilization Act (Local Law 97), they have received a major dose of good news. A sweeping new study suggests that the greening of the electricity grid – by powering it with renewable energy sources rather than fossil fuels – will allow most buildings to meet their carbon caps without expensive retrofits. The report has more good news about a backup option called carbon trading, which would allow buildings that fail to meet their carbon reduction goals to purchase credits from buildings that have exceeded their goals, thus avoiding fines.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News19 WLTX

Electric co-op to expand broadband service in Lower Richland

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Residents and businesses in the Lower Richland area may soon find it easier to connect online. Tri-County Electric Cooperative announced on Wednesday that the company plans to invest $12 million to expand broadband service to the area. On Tuesday, Richland County Council approved a fee-in-lieu-of-tax agreement that will provide a favorable property tax rate for the cooperative for the next 30 years. In exchange, Tri-County will construct a high-speed fiber-optic network throughout Lower Richland, providing broadband connectivity to the larger remote community.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
Duluth News Tribune

Solar co-ops launch throughout Northland, aiming for affordability

When Nathan Holst, of Duluth, first looked into installing solar panels on his home, the cost was prohibitive. A medium-sized solar array would be around $10,000 for the Woodland neighborhood home he shares with his partner, Sarah, and their two young children. “And when I did the math, even if...
DULUTH, MN
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman Electric Co-op HUG program assists neighbors in need

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman Electric Cooperative’s Home Utility Gift (HUG) allows participants to help other’s by paying their Cullman EC bill. The HUG program was started in the 2007 holiday season, but HUG payments became popular year-round as a method to assist others who are struggling financially due to a lost job, the death of a family member, house fire or other disaster or simply as an act of kindness. Communications Manager of Cullman EC Brian Lacy stated that before the program began, customers would often come to the office to try to pay the bill of a friend in need....
CULLMAN, AL
State
Montana State
State
Idaho State
State
Wyoming State
Gas prices dropping

Gasoline prices nationwide are down 3¢, according to AAA Auto Club. They report the average price of a gallon of unleaded regular across the 50 states this week is now $3.31. Meanwhile, the average in Wyoming according to AAA has dipped another 5¢ at $3.37 per gallon with the lowest price currently found in Laramie at $2.75 per gallon.
LARAMIE, WY
Grizzly rules revised amid high population

The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission has taken the first step in the process to address the court’s concerns to delist grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem. The Commission approved a revised tri-state Memorandum of Agreement regarding the management and allocation of discretionary mortality of grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem.
ANIMALS
Idaho unemployment down

The Idaho Department of Labor reported Friday that the Gem State’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 2.8% in October, down 0.1 percentage points from September. In Teton County, Idaho, the unemployment rate last month was 1.7% compared with the same month in 2020 when 4.7% of the county’s labor force was idled.
IDAHO STATE
Gas prices high for holiday week

Gasoline prices nationwide are down penny in time for the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend. According to AAA Auto Club, the average price of a gallon of unleaded regular across the 50 states this week is now $3.40. Meanwhile, the average in Wyoming according to AAA has dipped another 2¢ at $3.46 per gallon with the lowest price now found in Gillette at $2.84 per gallon.
JACKSON, WY
#Co Ops#Lower Valley Energy
Feds want to rename several Wyoming locations

Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland today formally established a process to review and replace derogatory names of the nation’s geographic features. She also declared “squaw” to be a derogatory term and ordered the Board on Geographic Names – the federal body tasked with naming geographic places – to implement procedures to remove the term from federal usage.
WYOMING STATE
Feds could deal with orphan wells

The Build Back Better Act making its way through Congress includes reforms for oil and gas production on public lands first introduced by the Reagan administration. Dave Jenkins with Conservatives for Responsible Stewardship says the measure includes common-sense solutions for so-called orphan wells, sites where companies have walked away from their obligation to clean up after production.
CONGRESS & COURTS
BGR.com

Fourth stimulus check deadline is 2 weeks away: New $1,400 payments coming soon

Don't Miss: Wednesday’s deals: $89 AirPods 2, Beckham pillows, $89 Philips Hue bundle, more Now that the sixth and final child tax credit stimulus payment of 2021 is making its way out to millions of recipients, here’s one update you don’t want to overlook about all this. There’s actually one more check after this one that the IRS is sending out over the final weeks of 2021. And we’ve got all the details about it below so that you don’t have to wonder “where’s my stimulus check?” or when it will arrive. The payments we’re referring to are the final so-called “plus-up”...
INCOME TAX
95.3 The Bear

Danger Zone: Alabama Dollar General Fined $320,000

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration, OSHA, has fined Dollar General $321,827. OSHA reports DG has a history of violations and repeated failures to protect its worker. A Dollar General Store in Mobile, Alabama has been fined based on the store’s failure to provide safe exits during an emergency, workers...
ALABAMA STATE
Jenn Leach

$1,800 Stimulus Checks This Week?

Update: Today is the last day households will be receiving their up to $300 payment per child from the Child Tax Credit. $1,800 payments also expected to be received this week to eligible households.
kizn.com

Highway 55 road construction paused for winter

Construction on Highway 55 between Smiths Ferry and Round Valley is paused for the winter. The Idaho Transportation Department announced Wednesday crews winterized the work zone and removed equipment from the area. Two lanes are open and will stay completely open until spring of 2022, when construction will resume. The...
TRAFFIC
Jackson, WY
News From Jackson Hole, Wyoming

