Local projects receive BRIDGE-NY funding

Bridge and culvert projects in Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben, Tompkins and Yates counties are being awarded state aid through the latest round of funding through the state’s BRIDGE-NY program.

The money is part of $216.2 million going to 109 projects statewide. Among the projects to be funded in our area are:

$2.299 million to Chemung County for the replacement of the Latta Brook (CR51) bridge over Latta Brook;

$1.958 million to the Village of Odessa (Schuyler County) for the replacement of the Cotton Hanlon Road bridge over Deckertown Creek;

$4.566 million to Steuben County for the replacement of the Smith Road bridge over the Cohocton River;

$3.675 million to Tompkins County for the replacement of the County Road 146 bridge over Taughannock Creek;

$1.462 million to Yates County for the replacement of the Haley Road bridge over Big Stream.

Governor Kathy Hochul said “The ‘BRIDGE NY’ program provides essential funding to enhance the safety, resiliency and reliability of critical municipally-owned infrastructure. We must continue to make these strategic investments in our local communities to protect our residents from the increased frequency of extreme weather events, as well as to provide New Yorkers with the modernized and streamlined infrastructure they deserve.”

The money goes to projects that will help with flood prevention, infrastructure improvement and economic development.

