Paso Robles, CA

Mail letters to Santa at Centennial Park

By News Staff
 14 hours ago
Special mailbox located in the Centennial Park lobby

– Santa’s elves have once again delivered a special mailbox to the Centennial Park lobby for children to send their letters to Santa. This magical mailbox will be in the main lobby of Centennial Park through Wednesday, Dec. 22. The lobby will be open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday for children to mail their letters.

Every child who mails a letter will receive a special treat bag from Santa’s elves.

To learn more about how to mail a letter to Santa or to download a Santa letter template for children to use, visit prcity.com/recreation.

