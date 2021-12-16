New Martinsville police looking for drive-by shooting suspect

The New Martinsville Police Department have released the name and a photo of one of the suspects in a drive-by shooting that occurred on December 8.

A warrant has been issued for Quaylen McClendon who is considered armed and dangerous.

Officials say McClendon has connections in Morgantown WV, Washington, Monessen, and Pittsburgh, PA.

McClendon is/has

20 year old

black male

6’1

185 pounds

black hair

brown eyes

medium build

mustache

New Martinsville Police say two men were chasing each other on the back streets of New Martinsville when one man fired a gun and hit a home and the vehicle he was chasing on Cox street.

No one was injured in the shooting.

New Martinsville police arrested one of the suspects, Eddie Samuel Jackson, on December 10.

The New Martinsville Police are working with the WV State Police and the PA State Police on this search.

Anyone with information on this case can contact

PA State Police at 724-223-5200 or Chief Cecil of the New Martinsville PD at 304-455-9100 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll-Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.