New Martinsville, WV

New Martinsville police looking for drive-by shooting suspect

By John Lynch
 14 hours ago

The New Martinsville Police Department have released the name and a photo of one of the suspects in a drive-by shooting that occurred on December 8.

A warrant has been issued for Quaylen McClendon who is considered armed and dangerous.

Officials say McClendon has connections in Morgantown WV, Washington, Monessen, and Pittsburgh, PA.

McClendon is/has

  • 20 year old
  • black male
  • 6’1
  • 185 pounds
  • black hair
  • brown eyes
  • medium build
  • mustache

New Martinsville Police say two men were chasing each other on the back streets of New Martinsville when one man fired a gun and hit a home and the vehicle he was chasing on Cox street.

No one was injured in the shooting.

New Martinsville police arrested one of the suspects, Eddie Samuel Jackson, on December 10.

The New Martinsville Police are working with the WV State Police and the PA State Police on this search.

Anyone with information on this case can contact

PA State Police at 724-223-5200 or Chief Cecil of the New Martinsville PD at 304-455-9100 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll-Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107

All remaining kidnapped Ohio missionaries freed

OHIO (WTRF)-Haitian police confirm all missionaries abducted overseas are back home. The remaining 12 left behind were just released today. Many of them are from Ohio. We’ve been waiting 62 days for the return of all 17 missionaries. The kidnappings happened in mid-October by a gang in Haiti. Some held hostage were children, including an […]
OHIO STATE
