Employers in Connecticut added 5,600 jobs in November, a broad-based increase with highly-sought manufacturing and construction jobs posting the biggest gains, the state Department of Labor reported Thursday. The unemployment rate fell 0.4%, to 6%, still substantially higher than the U.S. rate of 4.2%. More jobs have been added in each month this year, at an average pace of 4,855, as the labor ...

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO