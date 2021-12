Christmas is fast approaching, and if you haven't started thinking about what you're going to get that special guitar player in your life, you're going to want to get moving. Luckily the folks over at Musician's Friend are offering healthy discounts on several popular products that will ensure whatever you decide to buy, you'll get the best deal possible. Right now, you can bag up to 40% in their Last-Minute deals, as well as up to 15% off qualifying products with code WINTER - this last offer continues through to January 2nd, so if you get some Christmas cash this year, this could be the place to head.

RETAIL ・ 5 DAYS AGO