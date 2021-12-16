Repente Carbon LCF Series Prime 2.0 review

The PlayStation 5 is an impressive game system that's aided by powerful processors and solid-state drive storage (which you can augment with your own SSD). Still, its design is polarizing. The PS5's a tall, awkwardly curved system with a glossy black middle mismatched with matte white side panels that feature sharp top corners that look like a popped shirt collar. There’s no way to make it any less tall and hard to place in your home entertainment system, but Dbrand offers a system for shaving down those harsh corners and swapping the black-and-white look for something more pleasing to the eye. Darkplates 2.0 are replacement panels for the PS5 that you can combine with vinyl skins to turn the console all-black, all-white, or even classic PlayStation gray. The Darkplates retail for $69.95, but adding the skins bumps up the price to $100.80. That’s a bit expensive, but still worthwhile if you want to improve the aesthetics of your $400 to $500 (assuming you didn’t pay reseller prices) console.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO