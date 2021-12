Insulate Britain protesters have made impassioned speeches seeking to justify forming human roadblocks on the road network, as it emerged future protests are planned for next year.Seven members of the climate action group appeared at the High Court having been accused of breaking court injunctions.The protesters, who have a combined age of 428 and include an elderly Anglican priest, admitted the allegations but said they were compelled to act to highlight Britain’s so-called “leaky homes”.They face possible jail sentences when Lord Justice Dingemans hands down his judgement on Wednesday.One of the defendants, the Rev Sue Parfitt from Bristol drew...

PROTESTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO