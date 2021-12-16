ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

London congestion charge operating hours to be reduced

BBC
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe hours when London's congestion charge zone is operational are to be reduced, it has been announced. There will be no charge after 18:00 GMT on weekdays, while on weekends the zone will operate between 12:00 and 18:00, Transport for London (TfL) said. There is currently a £15 charge...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

London congestion: Cycle lanes blamed as city named most congested

An increase in cycle lanes during the coronavirus pandemic contributed to London becoming the world's most congested city, new analysis shows. Drivers in the capital will lose an average of 148 hours stuck in jams across the whole of 2021, according to traffic information supplier Inrix. That is just 1%...
TRAFFIC
Telegraph

How London became the world’s most congested city

In city streets, there’s always someone to hate. Drivers hate cyclists; who hate lumbering lorries; who hate nippy electric scooters; whose riders hate pedestrians; who hate anyone about to run them down on pavements or zebra crossings. Cabbies hate everybody, of course, but Uber drivers above all. And everybody hates red lights.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Tube strikes: Five London Underground lines disrupted this Saturday

Travellers in London are being warned of disruption to Tube services this weekend because of another strike by drivers in a dispute over the Night Tube.Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) will stage a 24-hour walkout on five Underground lines on Saturday.Night Tube services on the Central and Victoria lines are also set to be disrupted again because of fresh action in the row over new rosters.Transport for London (TfL) said Saturday’s strike could mean a “significantly reduced” service on the Central, Jubilee, Northern, Piccadilly and Victoria lines all day with little or no service in places.The...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Mayor#Central London#London Congestion Charge#Economy#Mayor Of London#Uk#Transport For London#Tfl#Green London Assembly
The Independent

Sadiq Khan unveils plan to raise council tax in London due to TfL’s finances

Plans to raise council tax in London by around £20 a year because the Government is “refusing to properly fund” public transport in the capital have been announced by mayor Sadiq Khan He declared that the increase is “not something I want to do” but claimed he is being “forced down this route” due to the lack of a long-term funding deal in relation to Transport for London (TfL).The Department for Transport (DfT) has previously insisted it has “repeatedly shown its commitment” to supporting TfL during the pandemic by providing “more than £4 billion in emergency funding”.Ministers are effectively holding...
ECONOMY
Time Out Global

The Congestion Charge will be suspended between Christmas Day and January 3

In news set to gladden the heart of the capital’s drivers and not so much its pedestrians and cyclists, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan announced today (December 16) that the Congestion Charge will be lifted between Christmas Day and January 3. It’s the longest period that the levy – which charges motorists £15 a day to enter a specific central London zone – has been seasonally suspended since its introduction back in 2003.
U.K.
The Independent

Tube disruption expected at weekend as rota row continues

Travellers have been warned of disruption this weekend as London Underground drivers stage a third round of strikes in a row over rosters.Transport for London (TfL) said five lines, as well as Night Tube services on the Central and Victoria lines, will be affected by a strike by Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union members on Saturday and into Sunday morning.TfL also said RMT strike action is expected on the Central and Victoria lines on Friday “despite months of talks” over changes to rosters.The Night Tube, introduced in 2016, was suspended last year because of the pandemic and resumed weeks ago but has been disrupted by industrial action.The union claims TfL has “ripped up” an agreement on drivers being allowed to choose whether to work on night services.TfL on Wednesday advised commuters to “check before they travel and consider using buses”. Read More Will there be another lockdown before Christmas as omicron cases rise?Boris Johnson warned of leadership challenge - follow liveChina economy slows as virus outbreaks disrupt recovery
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Cars
The Next Web

Private escooters banned on London’s public transport over fire concerns

This article was originally published by Christopher Carey on Cities Today, the leading news platform on urban mobility and innovation, reaching an international audience of city leaders. For the latest updates, follow Cities Today on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube, or sign up for Cities Today News. Privately owned...
TRAFFIC
BBC

A46 bridge beams lowered into place near Coventry

Giant steel beams have been installed on the A46 in Coventry as part of work on a £61m flyover to reduce congestion. Thirty-two beams weighing a total of 720 tonnes were lowered into place by crane at Binley Junction. The scheme aims to improve traffic flow for local businesses,...
POLITICS
BBC

First-class rail carriages should be scrapped in the North, says mayor

All passengers should be allowed to use first-class carriages across northern England until rail services improve, Greater Manchester's mayor said. Andy Burnham said he "cannot see a justification" for premium carriages lying partly empty while passengers in standard class have to stand. He said he would oppose a new timetable...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Soham railway station welcomes first passengers in 56 years

A town is welcoming its first rail passengers in 56 years with the opening of a new unstaffed station. A single platform stop in Soham, Cambridgeshire, will form part of the Ipswich to Peterborough line, with trains run by Greater Anglia. The 06:49 GMT for Peterborough was the first train...
TRAFFIC
BBC

LNER launches new Middlesbrough to London trains

A new direct train service between Middlesbrough and London has started. London North Eastern Railway (LNER) said the daily weekday Azuma service will be "the first wave" of trains between Teesside and London. The first service left Middlesbrough at 07:08 GMT on Monday, and arrived at London King's Cross at...
TRAFFIC
Shropshire Star

Christmas getaway ‘to be busiest in five years’

An estimated 27 million leisure trips by car are planned in the run-up to Christmas Eve, according to the RAC. The festive getaway could be the busiest on UK roads in five years, according to research. An estimated 27 million leisure trips will be made by car between Friday and...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Shaun Bailey: Ex London mayor candidate quits over Christmas party

A former Conservative mayoral candidate who attended a Covid regulation-breaching Christmas party has quit as chair of a police and crime committee. Shaun Bailey's team organised the gathering at the Conservative Campaign Headquarters on 14 December 2020 when London was under Tier 2 restrictions banning household mixing. He has now...
POLITICS
The Independent

Rusting Tyne Bridge symbol of Tory ‘austerity’, council says

A cash-strapped council has said the rusting Tyne Bridge was a metaphor of the damage caused by Tory austerity since 2010 and would have been repaired if it was in the South East.The national landmark, a symbol of civic pride for the North East of England, has been scheduled to have major refurbishment for years.Large patches of rust can clearly be seen from the road which links Newcastle and Gateshead discolouring the green structure which has not been fully repainted since 2000.Newcastle City Council has said it does not have the money to pay for it and has asked...
POLITICS
BBC

Covid-19: NI holiday-at-home voucher scheme scrapped

A holiday-at-home voucher scheme to help boost tourism's Covid recovery in Northern Ireland will not go ahead, the economy minister has confirmed. Gordon Lyons told the assembly he was very disappointed about the decision. The proposal to give people discounts to visit tourist attractions was first announced last year by...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid: City of York Council meetings go online over Omicron threat

City of York Council has moved all meetings back to an online-only format amid concerns about the spread of the Omicron variant. That means this year's last full council meeting on Thursday will not be held at York Racecourse as planned. Most recent meetings took place in person and were...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy