You Can Have a Career in the Growing Cannabis Industry. Start at Pennsylvania Institute of Technology in Media

The cannabis industry is growing in Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana market has reached $3.4 billion in total sales since 2018, according to the state’s Medical Marijuana Advisory Board.

Dispensaries have generated $2 billion of those sales, according to an Aug. 23, 2021 article in the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Since marijuana was legalized in Pennsylvania for treatment of serious medical conditions in 2016, 633,557 patients and caregivers have signed up to date, the article states.

And if recreational marijuana is legalized in Pennsylvania, sales could double.

The Pennsylvania Institute of Technology in Media has a Cannabis Studies Program with concentrations in Cannabis Business, Cannabis Therapy and Cannabis Horticulture. Classes begin Jan. 10, 2022.

P.I.T. is hosting a virtual information program Monday, Dec. 20, so you can find out more about its Cannabis Studies program.

The session, from 5 to 6 p.m., lets you gather program-specific details about the admission process, including how to transfer credits; what documents are required and when, pre-requisites needed, courses required to complete the program and outcomes beyond graduation.

In addition, you will meet Program Director Lou Giannotti, program instructors, and the director of Admissions & Financial Aid, Laura Blomgren.

Meet Lou Giannotti

Lou Giannotti, Rph is the program director for Cannabis Studies at P.I.T.

He has developed a comprehensive program that gives students a 2-year associate’s degree in the business of cannabis and cannabis health therapy.

Giannotti teaches many of the courses in the curriculum and looks for business opportunities to enhance the student experience.

Giannotti is currently a member of the American Pharmacists Association, National Pharmacy Association, National Association of Chain Drug Stores, The Society of Cannabis Clinicians and the International Society of Marijuana Pharmacists.

He is licensed to practice pharmacy in Pennsylvania and has an extensive background in the pharmaceutical industry.

In 2018 he accepted a position as the Director of Dispensary Operations for Holistic where he oversaw the recruitment, hiring and supervision of pharmacists, wellness directors, wellness guides, and support personnel.

He monitored the staff and facility for compliance to Pennsylvania Medical Marijuana Program Regulations and worked closely with medical personnel and community groups to establish positive relationships and educate the public about medical marijuana.

Meet Stephen Miller

Stephen Miller teaches Cannabis Horticulture at P.I.T. He’s the founder of Still Hope LLC.

This snowboarder and outdoorsman found himself in Colorado’s Rocky Mountains in 2002 where he discovered a new career in medical marijuana cultivation.

He has created and developed numerous medical marijuana strains to treat patients with severe pain, multiple sclerosis, cancer, Crohn’s disease, Dravet syndrome, arthritis, and other ailments.

In 2012 he became the Head Grower for Delilah, a cannabis operation. That year, Mr. Miller earned a Master Gardener Certification through Colorado State University, graduating with honors.

He is the First and Fifth place winner for Outdoor Strain of the Year at the 2014 Telluride Cannabis Cup and Conference.

Miller has trained several successful medicinal cannabis operators focusing on utilizing established organic growing methods for medicinal cannabis and hemp cultivation.

In 2016, Stephen founded Still Hope LLC, located in Redvale, Colorado.

Under the State of Pennsylvania Industrial Hemp Pilot Program, Stephen and his team successfully grew 62 acres of industrial/medical hemp in 2018.

Still Hope LLC was re-established in Pennsylvania in 2019 as a licensed industrial hemp operation that includes cannabis/hemp consulting, harvesting/trimming services, product development, and marketing/branding consultative services.

