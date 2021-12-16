ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
You Can Have a Career in the Growing Cannabis Industry. Start at Pennsylvania Institute of Technology in Media

VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 14 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vy5U1_0dOZGX3A00
Image via Pennsylvania Institute of Technology.

The cannabis industry is growing in Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana market has reached $3.4 billion in total sales since 2018, according to the state’s Medical Marijuana Advisory Board.

Dispensaries have generated $2 billion of those sales, according to an Aug. 23, 2021 article in the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Since marijuana was legalized in Pennsylvania for treatment of serious medical conditions in 2016, 633,557 patients and caregivers have signed up to date, the article states.

And if recreational marijuana is legalized in Pennsylvania, sales could double.

Now’s your chance to start your career in the growing medical marijuana and cannabis industry.

The Pennsylvania Institute of Technology in Media has a Cannabis Studies Program with concentrations in Cannabis Business, Cannabis Therapy and Cannabis Horticulture.  Classes begin Jan. 10, 2022.

P.I.T. is hosting a virtual information program Monday, Dec. 20, so you can find out more about its Cannabis Studies program.

The session, from 5 to 6 p.m., lets you gather program-specific details about the admission process, including how to transfer credits;  what documents are required and when, pre-requisites needed, courses required to complete the program and outcomes beyond graduation.

In addition, you will meet Program Director Lou Giannotti, program instructors, and the director of Admissions & Financial Aid, Laura Blomgren.

Meet Lou Giannotti

 Lou Giannotti, Rph is the program director for Cannabis Studies at P.I.T.

He has developed a comprehensive program that gives students a 2-year associate’s degree in the business of cannabis and cannabis health therapy.

Giannotti teaches many of the courses in the curriculum and looks for business opportunities to enhance the student experience.

Giannotti is currently a member of the American Pharmacists Association, National Pharmacy Association, National Association of Chain Drug Stores, The Society of Cannabis Clinicians and the International Society of Marijuana Pharmacists.

 He is licensed to practice pharmacy in Pennsylvania and has an extensive background in the pharmaceutical industry.

In 2018 he accepted a position as the Director of Dispensary Operations for Holistic where he oversaw the recruitment, hiring and supervision of pharmacists, wellness directors, wellness guides, and support personnel.

He monitored the staff and facility for compliance to Pennsylvania Medical Marijuana Program Regulations and worked closely with medical personnel and community groups to establish positive relationships and educate the public about medical marijuana.

Meet Stephen Miller

Stephen Miller teaches Cannabis Horticulture at P.I.T. He’s the founder of Still Hope LLC. 

This snowboarder and outdoorsman found himself in Colorado’s Rocky Mountains in 2002 where he discovered a new career in medical marijuana cultivation.

He has created and developed numerous medical marijuana strains to treat patients with severe pain, multiple sclerosis, cancer, Crohn’s disease, Dravet syndrome, arthritis, and other ailments.

In 2012 he became the Head Grower for Delilah, a cannabis operation. That year, Mr. Miller earned a Master Gardener Certification through Colorado State University, graduating with honors.

He is the First and Fifth place winner for Outdoor Strain of the Year at the 2014 Telluride Cannabis Cup and Conference.

Miller has trained several successful medicinal cannabis operators focusing on utilizing established organic growing methods for medicinal cannabis and hemp cultivation.

In 2016, Stephen founded Still Hope LLC, located in Redvale, Colorado.

Under the State of Pennsylvania Industrial Hemp Pilot Program, Stephen and his team successfully grew 62 acres of industrial/medical hemp in 2018.

Still Hope LLC was re-established in Pennsylvania in 2019 as a licensed industrial hemp operation that includes cannabis/hemp consulting, harvesting/trimming services, product development, and marketing/branding consultative services.

Find out more

Find out more about P.I.T.’s Cannabis Program at the Dec. 20 information session.

You can register here.

Once you have registered for this event you will receive a confirmation email with a Zoom link to attend. If you do not receive the email, let P.I.T. know by emailing info@pit.edu.

Find out more about the Pennsylvania Institute of Technology.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IvTxi_0dOZGX3A00
Image via Pennsylvania Institute of Technology.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannabis Industry#Cannabis Business#Cannabis Therapy And#Cannabis Horticulture#Program#Rph#National Association
theeastcountygazette.com

$1,100 Surprise Stimulus Will Hit Your Bank Account This December

The approximately $1 trillion in national assistant distributed to millions of households by three stimulus checks served several people. Still, there is no proof that the national government will give out a fourth stimulus debt. Some States Personal Funds. Corona Virus Delta alternatives are spreading over the nation, mentioning the...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Best Life

Moderna Just Made This Major Announcement About Its Booster

Just a few months ago, boosters weren't even a consideration in the country's COVID vaccine regimen. But now, more than 30 million people in the U.S. have gotten an additional shot, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Only certain groups of people are currently eligible to get a booster: The CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have authorized an additional dose for Moderna and Pfizer recipients who are 65 years old and older or younger and at higher risk. But as more and more virus experts note that boosters might be essential to the vaccine process, changes to existing requirements could be on the way.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

CVS Just Gave This Urgent Warning to All Customers

CVS has been a vital aid in the fight against COVID, offering vaccinations, tests, and pandemic essentials at its nearly 10,000 locations across the U.S. While the pharmacy chain recently announced that it is planning to close 900 stores over the next few years, it's still working hard to help local communities stay healthy—and that goes well beyond the current pandemic. In fact, CVS just issued an urgent warning to all customers that might send you straight to your nearest location. Read on to find out what prompted the company to send out an important announcement.
PUBLIC HEALTH
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
