Two Bath residents were arrested and charged with trespassing after State Troopers found them in a mobile home that wasn’t theirs. On December 11,2021, at approximately 8:40 p.m., troopers were dispatched by Steuben County 911 for a trespass in progress on Victory Drive in the town of Bath. Troopers interviewed the landlord of the trailer park and was advised that the trailer in question had lights on and the tenants were evicted in the beginning of December, 2021. Troopers made entry into the residence without incident and located Joshua W. Weldy JR and Cody S. House inside the trailer. The landlord confirmed that the 2 were not the last tenants evicted and that he didn’t not give them permission to be in the residence.

BATH, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO