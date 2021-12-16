ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fujitsu Launches Global Strategic Partner Academy Program To Tackle Global IT Skills And Experience Shortage

By AIT News Desk
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFujitsu announces an ambitious Global Strategic Partner Academy program designed to address increasingly critical skills shortages. With a focus on Fujitsu employees, apprentices and new recruits, the Global Strategic Partner Academy program will offer training, re-training and experience-based development opportunities in collaboration with global partners on a virtual platform....

Global Healthcare Academy and 8chili Inc. launch training platform in the Metaverse

New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI/GIPR): Global Healthcare Academy (GHA), India's first Healthcare EdTech academy, a pioneer in value-added healthcare training solutions has entered into a strategic partnership with leading California-based tech startup 8chili to bring healthcare training and medical education to the Metaverse. The collaboration has already published 200...
TECHNOLOGY
Sprinklr Announces Strategic Partnership with Google Cloud to Drive Unified Customer Experience Management for Global Enterprises

Sprinklr, the unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform for modern enterprises, today announced a strategic partnership with Google Cloud to provide companies with an exceptional public cloud experience that will help them enhance their customer experience management strategies. “Sprinklr works with large, global companies that want flexibility when deciding where...
ECONOMY
Introducing Questar The AI-Driven Automotive Solution That Converts Vehicle Data Into Actionable Insights

Using advanced AI and deep learning technologies, Questar can predict vehicle health events before they affect customers. Questar Auto Technologies, the AI solutions provider, delivering automakers, Tier-1 suppliers, and fleet owners with cutting-edge vehicle health management solutions, was born following the acquisition of automotive AI company SafeRide Technologies by Traffilog – a leading provider of telematics, advanced diagnostics, and predictive maintenance services for commercial and passenger fleets – this past November. Questar will continue to collaborate with automakers and Tier 1 suppliers across the globe to integrate its AI-based software products into next-generation vehicles, and its comprehensive suite of solutions is poised to create a paradigm shift in vehicle and fleet analytics.
TECHNOLOGY
Grantek Powers Industrial IoT Solutions With OnLogic Computers And Integrated Software

Global industrial solutions provider, OnLogic, has announced leading systems integrator, Grantek is utilizing OnLogic hardware with integrated software to help their clients achieve operational efficiencies and keep pace with the evolving expectations of modern factories, warehouses, and clean energy production sites. “We understand that every one of our customers requires...
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fujitsu#United Nations#Global Partners#World Economy#Strategic Partners#World Economic Forum#Gartner#Servicenow#Sap
Australian Open And Infosys Extend Digital Innovation Partnership Until 2026

The extended collaboration with Tennis Australia will introduce enhanced broadcast match statistics and new initiatives to make tennis more accessible for all, while continuing to develop innovative digital stakeholder experiences. Infosys a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, announced an extension of its digital innovation partnership with the...
TENNIS
Favro Partners With Practica Capital and Scale Capital to Grow Sales & Marketing Team in Vilnius

Collaborative planning platform Favro accelerates growth bringing more business agility to the future of working-from-anywhere. Favro announced that it has raised $4.3 million in Seed funding led by pan-Baltic venture capital fund Practica Capital, and followed by Nordic-US B2B tech investor Scale Capital. Previous investors Creandum and Inbox Capital also...
BUSINESS
Conversational Automation Firm Uniphore Joins Cisco SolutionsPlus Partner Program

Uniphore, the leader in Conversational Automation, this week announced that it has joined Cisco SolutionsPlus, an industry-leading partner program that helps enterprise buyers design and implement complete end-to-end customer solutions. Through Cisco’s SolutionsPlus Program, Cisco’s customers and channel partners can purchase Uniphore’s conversational automation products to enable more efficient, frictionless...
BUSINESS
Five9 Wins Best in Biz Awards for Enterprise Product of the Year, Support Department of the Year and Executive of the Year

Inc., a leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center, announced that it has been named a Best in Biz Awards winner in three categories: Enterprise Product of the Year, Support Department of the Year, and Executive of the Year for CEO Rowan Trollope. Best in Biz Awards is the only independent business awards program judged each year by prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications in North America.
BUSINESS
austinnews.net

Metro One Unveils Plans to Launch Mobile Commerce Platform, Shelfy.io, on WooCommerce by Signing Gili's Goodies, a Gourmet Gifting Company

SHERIDAN, WY / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2021 / Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. (OTC PINK:WOWI) ('Metro One') today announced that its wholly-owned Israeli subsidiary, Stratford Ltd. ('Shelfy.io' or 'Shelfy') has signed Gili's Goodies, an online seller of gourmet gifts ('Gili's'), as its first customer on the soon to be launched WooCommerce plug-in. WooCommerce is an open-source, completely customizable eCommerce platform which runs 29% of the top 1 million sites using e-commerce technology.1.
BUSINESS
WWD

Informa Hires Kulego to Oversee Business Development, International Growth

Click here to read the full article. Informa Markets Fashion has brought Edwina Kulego on board as vice president of international and business development, overseeing Project, MAGIC, Coterie and Sourcing at MAGIC, effective Dec. 23. Most recently she was vice president at Liberty Fairs, where she oversaw all aspects of the business. Before Liberty, Kulego launched the International Business Development Department at UBM, Informa’s predecessor, in 2016 and spearheaded the launch of MAGIC Japan, now known as Project Tokyo, in 2017. Kulego started her fashion trade career in 2010 at Project and holds an international business degree from Berkeley College. She...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Reputation Promotes Pranav Desai to Chief Product Officer

Reputation, the global leader in reputation experience management (RXM), today announced that it has promoted Pranav Desai to Chief Product Officer (CPO). In this role, Desai will continue to lead Reputation’s product organization, focusing on long-term product strategies and growth initiatives. He previously served as Reputation’s SVP of Product Innovation.
BUSINESS
The Press

New Tealium Global Partner Network Launches Today

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tealium, the largest independent customer data platform (CDP), announced the Tealium Global Partner Network which creates simple, direct access for Tealium's clients to thousands of agency and technology partners including Meta, Google, AWS, Capgemini, Accenture and Publicis Sapient. In the wake of the...
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Pega Named a Leader in Digital Process Automation Software by Top Independent Analyst Firm

Pegasystems Inc., the software company that crushes business complexity, announced it has been recognized as a Leader in Digital Process Automation (DPA) Software by Forrester in its The Forrester Wave: Digital Process Automation Software. Pega received the highest score in the current offering category. Forrester evaluated DPA solutions from the...
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Qumu Announces Partnership with Kollective and Unveils its Revamped Partner Program to Meet Growing Enterprise Video Needs of Global Organizations

Qumu Corporation, a leading provider of cloud-based enterprise video technology, today announced a new partnership with Kollective, a provider of enterprise content delivery networking (ECDN) infrastructure for internal communications. Kollective incorporates enterprise-grade video into its software platform to deliver internal content faster, more reliably and with less bandwidth to its network of customers that span banking, healthcare, food brands and airlines. By combining Qumu’s video engagement tools with Kollective’s delivery platform, users receive an infinitely scalable video communications solution.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Claroty Announces Rockwell Automation as Co-leader of $400 Million Series E Funding

Claroty, the cybersecurity company for cyber-physical systems (CPS) across industrial, healthcare, and enterprise environments, announced Rockwell Automation, the world’s largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, as a co-lead investor in its $400 Million Series E funding round. “As a longstanding investor, partner, and customer of Claroty,...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Acceldata Adds Three Data Industry Veterans To Leadership Team

Acceldata, the world’s only multidimensional Data Observability Cloud, announced the hiring of Gaj Hegde, Stuart Laidlaw, and Tristan Spaulding as key members of the company’s leadership team. With the addition of these data industry veterans, Acceldata will accelerate development of its multidimensional data observability solutions for enterprise customers in cloud and hybrid environments.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Custom Glass Solutions Enhances Collaboration With 8×8 XCaaS

8×8, Inc. a leading integrated cloud communications platform provider, announced that Custom Glass Solutions (CGS) has chosen 8×8 XCaaS to provide its staff with secure and reliable cloud communications capabilities for enhanced employee and customer engagement. A major provider of large-format, laminated glass systems in North America, CGS...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Globalization Partners Launches G-P Recruit

Globalization Partners, which makes it fast and easy for companies to hire anyone, anywhere within minutes without setting up foreign subsidiaries via its global employment platform, announced the launch of G-P Recruit. The new product offering enables customers to find the right talent, anywhere in the world, both quickly and efficiently.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Warehouse robotics startup ForwardX raises $31M in first Series C close

The startup is fundraising for the rest of its Series C round at a time investors are courting warehousing and manufacturing robot makers in China, the company’s chief operating officer Yaxin Guan told TechCrunch during an interview. The new investment lifted ForwardX’s total raise to about $100 million since...
BUSINESS
internationalinvestment.net

Multrees expands strategic partnership with global asset manager

Multrees Investor Services (Multrees), a provider of outsourced platform, investment administration and custody services, today (13 December) announced that GAM has expanded its strategic partnership to service its wealth management business. This extended scope of service includes the provision of custody, administrative and reporting services. GAM Wealth Management, part of...
BUSINESS

