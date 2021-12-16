Fujitsu Launches Global Strategic Partner Academy Program To Tackle Global IT Skills And Experience Shortage

Click here to read the full article. Informa Markets Fashion has brought Edwina Kulego on board as vice president of international and business development, overseeing Project, MAGIC, Coterie and Sourcing at MAGIC, effective Dec. 23. Most recently she was vice president at Liberty Fairs, where she oversaw all aspects of the business. Before Liberty, Kulego launched the International Business Development Department at UBM, Informa’s predecessor, in 2016 and spearheaded the launch of MAGIC Japan, now known as Project Tokyo, in 2017. Kulego started her fashion trade career in 2010 at Project and holds an international business degree from Berkeley College. She...

BUSINESS ・ 8 HOURS AGO