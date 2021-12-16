Medigate Receives Two ISO Certifications In 2021, Building On Past Achievements And Highlighting Its Commitment To Safeguarding Healthcare Delivery Organizations

Using advanced AI and deep learning technologies, Questar can predict vehicle health events before they affect customers. Questar Auto Technologies, the AI solutions provider, delivering automakers, Tier-1 suppliers, and fleet owners with cutting-edge vehicle health management solutions, was born following the acquisition of automotive AI company SafeRide Technologies by Traffilog – a leading provider of telematics, advanced diagnostics, and predictive maintenance services for commercial and passenger fleets – this past November. Questar will continue to collaborate with automakers and Tier 1 suppliers across the globe to integrate its AI-based software products into next-generation vehicles, and its comprehensive suite of solutions is poised to create a paradigm shift in vehicle and fleet analytics.

