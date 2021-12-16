Medigate Receives Two ISO Certifications In 2021, Building On Past Achievements And Highlighting Its Commitment To Safeguarding Healthcare Delivery Organizations
Leader in healthcare security and operational efficiency achieves ISO 27017 and ISO 27018 certifications in 2021, building on the company’s previous ISO 27001 certification from 2019. Medigate, healthcare’s leading clinical device data security and integration platform, is pleased to announce that they have been granted certifications for ISO...aithority.com
