ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

NEC Develops Secure Biometric Authentication Technology To Enable Certification With Encrypted Face Information

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the article– Accelerated processing ideal for entrance control and transaction settlements – NEC Corporation announced the development of a secure biometric authentication technology that allows users to authenticate themselves with encrypted face information. This technology reduces the risk of misuse if face information is leaked and contributes to the expansion of safe...

aithority.com

Comments / 0

Related
HackRead

About 10 million Android devices found infected with Cynos malware

In total, researchers have identified around 190 malware-infected games, some of which were designed to specifically target Russian users, whereas some targeted Chinese and foreign users. Researchers from Doctor Web have shared details of a mobile campaign that infected at least 9.3 million Android devices. Reportedly, a new class of...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nec Corporation#Face Recognition#Authentication
biometricupdate.com

Digital health pass biometrics deployed by NEC in Japan, Clear in US

Two separate initiatives using biometrics and digital ID technologies to facilitate the adoption of COVID-inspired digital health passes have been unveiled by NEC Corporation and Clear. The NEC version, deployed by the biometric technology giant in Japan, was spotted by Kyodo, and will see the creation of a nationwide face...
HEALTH
CBS Miami

Hackers Trying To Exploit Technical Flaw That Could Give Them Access To Computer Systems Around The World

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A new online threat could make businesses, governments and consumers vulnerable to cyberattacks. Now security experts are racing to get ahead of criminals. It surrounds a utility called Log4j, which is used in a range of devices, including smart watches, TVs, gaming consoles, printers, smart thermostats and cloud services. “This particular issue is extremely widespread just because it’s so common and used in many, many applications,” said Mark Ostrowski. Ostrowski, who is with the cybersecurity firm Check Point, says hackers have already tried to use the flaw to gain access to around half of the corporate networks worldwide. Now businesses, tech...
MIAMI, FL
thevalleyledger.com

Lehigh Valley based companies merge to become regional leader in information technology (IT) management and network security for small and medium sized businesses.

MC IT, a proven leader of business managed IT services since 2014, and TechCure, an up-and-coming managed security firm, publicly announced the merger of the two companies creating a regional technology leader. The merger was effective December 1st 2021, and the companies will continue to combine business operations through the 1st quarter of 2022.
BUSINESS
biometricupdate.com

Neurotechnology extends face biometrics to include web service component

Neurotechnology has released Face Verification 12, a new version of its facial authentication solution which can also work on web applications for personal devices to serve different biometric authentication purposes such as digital onboarding, payment, digital banking, and telecommunications. An announcement from the company mentions that the solution, which also...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
biometricupdate.com

Mastercard launches biometric credit card in Jordan with Thales, FPC technology

Mastercard has partnered with Jordan Kuwait Bank to launch Jordan’s first biometric payment card and the first World Elite brand card in the MEA region with biometric features to reach commercial availability. The Jordan Kuwait Bank Biometric World Elite Mastercard has an onboard, match-on-card fingerprint reader for PIN-free payments....
CREDITS & LOANS
biometricupdate.com

Acuant face biometrics, document authentication listed to US government marketplace

The U.S. Federal Government is planning to upgrade its overall security posture, and Acuant’s biometric authentication and recognition technologies have been approved and released to the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) marketplace to help in those efforts. Acuant AssureID identity document authentication, Ozone PKI authentication for biometric passports,...
TECHNOLOGY
Government Technology

Enabling Change and Securing the Future of Education

The Spring Branch Independent School District (ISD) is a large K-12 public school district in the Houston area. About 6,000 faculty and staff educate 35,000 students on 47 campuses and in 52 buildings. The district supports students’ learning in many subjects and prepares them for life beyond high school with a dispersed IT infrastructure. And keeping students, staff and all district data safe is a crucial goal.
EDUCATION
commercialintegrator.com

SDVoE Alliance Expands Developer Certification Program

The SDVoE Alliance has announced an expansion of the free SDVoE Developer Certification Program. According to the alliance, this expansion is meant to allow access for all programmers and software developers. In addition, a more advanced Level 2 certification has now joined the original, more basic Level 1 qualification course.
EDUCATION
Shropshire Star

Mercedes-Benz receives certification for automated driving technology

It will mean drivers in Germany could use services in the car on the move. Mercedes-Benz has received certification that will allow the use of its Level 3 automated driving technology. The German firm has been granted system approval by the German Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA), which means that...
CARS
Reuters

Honeywell-backed company to sell super secure quantum encryption key

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Quantum computer software firm Cambridge Quantum said on Tuesday it was launching a platform that can generate super secure cryptographic keys and sell them as a commercial product. The UK-based startup this year became a wholly owned subsidiary of Quantinuum, a quantum computer hardware and software...
COMPUTERS
biometricupdate.com

YooniK reports face biometrics accuracy gains in latest NIST test

YooniK is reporting leading results for biometric accuracy in the latest round of testing by the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology among companies based in Europe and the Americas. In the latest Face Recognition Vendor Test (FRVT) 1:1 Verification test update, from November 22, the yoonik-002 algorithm ranked...
ELECTRONICS
timesdelphic.com

Multi-factor authentication to add new layer of digital security, thwart ransomware

Before the 2022 spring semester, Drake Information Technology Services (ITS) will be implementing new multi-factor authorization to log into Drake accounts to better protect Drake from cyberattacks. “Multi-factor authentication is the best tool we have to prevent accounts and data from being compromised,” Chief Information Technology Officer Keren Fiorenza said...
COMPUTERS
biometricupdate.com

India’s central government introduces face biometric liveness checks for pensioners

Undeterred by objections to a similar digital ID program in a rural Indian state, that nation’s central government is praising its own face biometric liveness check for pensioners. According to the Deccan Herald, India’s central government has launched an annual program through which retired and elderly citizens can prove they...
INDIA
thedallasnews.net

MSMEs should invest more in RD, develop new technologies for India's security: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi [India], December 4 (ANI): The Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) should create an industrial base in India, on the lines of 'Mittelstand' (Mittel-Stunt) of Germany, which has been recognized by the whole world for manufacturing metal equipment, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday.
BUSINESS
infosecurity-magazine.com

Mind the Gap: Moving from Missing Encryption to Ubiquitous Data Security

A company is only as secure as the weakest link in its security posture. Finding and fixing security gaps is clearly a constant struggle for security professionals. Security has traditionally been implemented with a layered multi-vendor multi-solution approach (with different vendors for endpoint solutions, gateways, clouds, etc.). That increased visibility but didn’t fix the problem. There are simply too many layers, too many vendors and way too much complexity for security teams. Cybersecurity consultants offer specialized gap analysis services to find the holes in an organization’s security fabric that attackers are anxious to exploit.
COMPUTERS
Mac Observer

NordPass Password Manager Adds Biometric Authentication for Mac

NordPass is introducing biometric authentication to Windows and macOS applications. This new feature, which previously was available on mobile devices only, will add flexibility and convenience to the login process. Instead of typing in their master password, users will be able to use their fingerprint or face ID to sign in. According to a report published by NordPass, the most common password is 123456. and relying more on biometrics would help eliminate such weak passwords. But many cybersecurity professionals note that biometric authentication on its own is not enough. The best way to ensure maximum security for your accounts is to use it along with multi-factor authentication (MFA).
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy