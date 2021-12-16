ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

EDM Council Announces Inaugural Class of Authorized Partners for the Cloud Data Management Capabilities (CDMC) Industry Framework

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEDM Council, a global cross-industry association for data management and analytics, has introduced the Cloud Data Management Capabilities (CDMC) Authorized Partner Program (CAP). The CAP is a support program for companies that wish to engage in an independent assessment or certification of their cloud data management capabilities. Professionals from the CAP...

aithority.com

Comments / 0

Related
siliconangle.com

AWS works to boost cloud adoption in EMEA with the ‘power of three’

Amazon Web Services Inc. has borrowed from the phrase “If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together” in its quest to enable sustainable digital transformations in enterprises across Europe, the Middle East and Africa by holding their hands in the cloud journey.
BUSINESS
ExecutiveBiz

Executive Spotlight: Rick Lober, VP/GM of Defense & Intelligence Systems Division at Hughes Network Systems

Rick Lober, vice president and general manager of the Defense and Intelligence Systems Division of Hughes Network Systems, recently took part in an Executive Spotlight interview with ExecutiveBiz detailing the importance of network management as well as the advancement of multi-constellation networks and the challenges with implementing SDN capabilities. “The...
ECONOMY
siliconangle.com

CData bags $140M from a single investor to expand its cloud data connectivity scope

CData Software Inc., a seven-year-old firm that specializes in connecting data from multiple sources, today announced a new $140 million funding round. The Series B round brings its total funding to $160 million, all from a single investor, Updata Management LLC. Chapel Hill, North Carolina-based CData addresses a problem that...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Blue Prism Identifies Seven Lessons Shaping Today’s Intelligent Automation

Blue Prism, a global pioneer in intelligent automation (IA), has partnered with leading analyst firm HFS Research to create the Seven lessons shaping today’s automation leaders. The executive research report sets out to understand how mindsets have changed throughout the pandemic and the extent to which enterprises have developed a comprehensive and cohesive automation discipline across their businesses.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Cloud#Ust#Data Protection#Cap#The Edm Council#Cdmc Authorized Partners#Aegis Data Management#Ibm#Lseg#Edm Council#Amazon Web Services#Workgroup
aithority.com

Montgomery County Partners with Infor for Digital Transformation

Infor, the industry cloud company, announced that Montgomery County, the third-most populous county in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, has successfully upgraded to the newest iteration of Infor CloudSuite Financials & Supply Management to transform its back-office strategy. By migrating from its current on-premises system, Montgomery County will be operating with a modern ERP system that authorized users can access easily with consumer-grade system documentation available at their fingertips, allowing the organization to stay modern and agile for continued growth.
ECONOMY
aithority.com

Next Generation Blockchain Ad Tech Announces Official Launch in Northern Arizona

Blockchain Exchange Network, Inc. (BEN) is excited to announce its official beta launch in Northern Arizona. BEN is a next generation platform designed to optimize ad space by giving consumers control of their data. Unlike existing advertising that can be irrelevant, invasive, and exploitative, BEN presents a uniquely privacy-oriented advertising solution that delivers relevant engagements catered to the interests and needs of consumers, played in the right place at the right time, while rewarding them and protecting their data.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Introducing Questar The AI-Driven Automotive Solution That Converts Vehicle Data Into Actionable Insights

Using advanced AI and deep learning technologies, Questar can predict vehicle health events before they affect customers. Questar Auto Technologies, the AI solutions provider, delivering automakers, Tier-1 suppliers, and fleet owners with cutting-edge vehicle health management solutions, was born following the acquisition of automotive AI company SafeRide Technologies by Traffilog – a leading provider of telematics, advanced diagnostics, and predictive maintenance services for commercial and passenger fleets – this past November. Questar will continue to collaborate with automakers and Tier 1 suppliers across the globe to integrate its AI-based software products into next-generation vehicles, and its comprehensive suite of solutions is poised to create a paradigm shift in vehicle and fleet analytics.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Grantek Powers Industrial IoT Solutions With OnLogic Computers And Integrated Software

Global industrial solutions provider, OnLogic, has announced leading systems integrator, Grantek is utilizing OnLogic hardware with integrated software to help their clients achieve operational efficiencies and keep pace with the evolving expectations of modern factories, warehouses, and clean energy production sites. “We understand that every one of our customers requires...
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
EDM
NewsBreak
AWS
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
aithority.com

Lattice Expands Automate Solution Stack And Propel Design Tool Capabilities To Accelerate Industrial Application Development

Improved user experience and more performance for applications in robotics, smart factory, and motion control. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation the low power programmable leader, launched the latest version of its Lattice Automate solution stack for industrial automation systems featuring new real-time networking capabilities, AI-based predictive maintenance, increased processor performance and scalability, and more flexible configurations. Lattice also announced the release of an updated version of the Lattice Propel™ embedded design environment to simplify the development of industrial automation systems with improved performance and added functionality supporting RISC-V soft processor cores.
TECHNOLOGY
Beta News

Three-quarters of enterprises don't have full observability of log data

Log data is important for tasks such as tracking performance of applications and capacity resources, informing product improvements, and identifying threats and anomalous activity. But a new report from LogDNA, based on a Harris poll of more than 200 professionals responsible for observability and log data management across the US,...
TECHNOLOGY
helpnetsecurity.com

HUB Security Docker Digital Twin authenticates and verifies incoming Docker traffic

HUB Security announced its Docker Digital Twin product to protect, authenticate, and verify traffic created by Docker, a highly used platform for package containment. The HUB Security Docker Digital Twin enforces access control and provides governance processes, such as approvals for sensitive actions, on incoming Docker traffic. It blocks attack vectors involving the loss or theft of credentials, vulnerabilities, and unauthorized access.
SOFTWARE
Killeen Daily Herald

VMware Recognized by Frost & Sullivan for Consistently Leading the Global SD-WAN Market

VMware SD-WAN provides a superior alternative to traditional WAN deployments for customers looking to connect to clouds in an optimized and secure manner. SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 16, 2021 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently analyzed the global SD-WAN vendor industry and, based on its findings, recognizes VMWare with the 2021 Global SD-WAN Vendor Market Leadership Award. Frost & Sullivan research shows that VMware has consistently ranked as the leader in this market since 2017.
TECHNOLOGY
mobileworldlive.com

Verizon partners with Google Cloud

Verizon detailed plans to add Google Cloud to network edge locations to enable enterprise applications requiring low latencies. The companies explained the collaboration will enable a range of industries to combine 5G and mobile edge compute. Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian highlighted AI-powered retail operations and live inventory management as examples of the services the pair will enable.
BUSINESS
Infoworld

The future of the operational data warehouse

In the last five years, we’ve seen the cloud data warehouse, exemplified by Snowflake and BigQuery, become the dominant tool for large and small businesses that need to combine and analyze data. The initial use cases are usually classic decision support. What is my revenue? How many customers do I have? How are these metrics changing and why?
TECHNOLOGY
US News and World Report

Major Tech Companies Struggle to Plug Holes in Logging Software

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Some of the world’s largest technology companies are still struggling to make their products safe from a gaping vulnerability in common logging software a week after hackers began trying to exploit it. Cisco Systems, IBM, VMware and Splunk were among the companies with multiple pieces...
SOFTWARE
Mac Observer

Unstoppable Domains and Alchemy Launch API for Enterprise NFT Domains

On Thursday, Unstoppable Domains announced a partnership with Alchemy. The companies have launched an API to make it easier for developers and enterprise customers create NFT domain name integrations. NFT Domain Names. Until now, integrating blockchain domain names was a complex process, requiring developers to write custom code or use...
BUSINESS
Gigaom

Key Criteria for Evaluating SD-WAN Platforms

The software-defined wide-area network (SD-WAN) is the latest “next generation” way to connect disparate locations in a private network. It is one of our industry’s most successful forays into the software-defined world. SD-WAN decouples the control/management plane from the network hardware, and simplifies global set-up, configuration, and ongoing management.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Cowbell Cyber Introduces Microsoft Secure Score Connector to Improve Policyholders’ Cyber Risk Profile

Cowbell Cyber, one of the industry’s first AI-powered cyber insurance providers for small to medium enterprises (SMEs), announced Cowbell Connector for Microsoft, which enables policyholders to proactively manage cyber risks within their Microsoft footprint. The Cowbell Connector for Microsoft provides direct visibility into the deployment of security best practices on Microsoft cloud applications with real-time recommendations to remediate identified weaknesses. As a result, active policyholders can improve their security posture prior to seeking cyber insurance or to help prevent any incident happening.
TECHNOLOGY
siliconangle.com

Sisense weighs in on the next generation of business intelligence

The way to ingrain data and analytics into a company’s culture a isn’t by converting the company workers into data-hungry consumers of the stuff. It’s by hiding the data so that employees can carry on with their usual routines and tasks without being intimidated by the absorbing of new intelligence, like dashboards, for example.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy