Kelly Clarkson: “No One’s Ever Really Released a Breakup Christmas Song Before”

In an interview that dropped on Tuesday (December 14) on the iHeart Radio Love Someone With Delilah podcast, Grammy award-winning songwriter and performer, Kelly Clarkson, went into detail about her recent divorce and her new Christmas album, When Christmas Comes Around…, which are oddly connected, she says.

In June of 2020, the singer filed for divorce from Brandon Blackstock after almost seven years of marriage.

“I regret nothing. Even unfortunate things that happen in your life or hard things, ’cause we can do hard things,” Clarkson said on the podcast.

“But also I feel like that’s what shapes you, it’s what makes you a better person, it’s what makes you recognize—OK I missed those red flags, I missed that, I ignored that on purpose,” she adds.

In a light moment, Clarkson joked saying that she was a red flag collector.

“I mean… I’m just collecting them,” she said on the podcast. “I was apparently wanting to do some kind of exhibit with a lot of them.”

Yet, Clarkson remains open to the possibility of connection.

“Like in relationships, it’s hard to be as creative as I can because I wear my heart on my sleeve. I mean… you never know about love.”

As one of the mainstay coaches on the NBC singing competition show The Voice (and her team won this year), Clarkson said that music—and specifically her new Christmas music—helped her get through the sadness of divorce.

“I will say, it’s very therapeutic—going through a divorce, or going through hard times in your life, I’m so happy I have writing and I’m so happy I have music, ’cause that’s my outlet, that’s how I get through it.

“I’m supposed to make this Christmas record, and I love Christmas music, so I was like, I don’t know how to be happy, maybe I could be sarcastic.”

She said that the idea of “everything might be cancelled” inspired her new single “Christmas Isn’t Cancelled (Just You)”.

“No one’s ever really released a breakup Christmas song before, ’cause like, why would you? That’s kind of messed up,” Clarkson explained.

“It is a happy song! It is a very happy, empowering song because what the song says is, ‘Too bad for you, Christmas isn’t cancelled. I’m gonna put every damn light in the world on my house and I’m not going to sit here and cry anymore over you.’”

Clarkson performed on the holiday special, When Christmas Comes Around, on NBC recently, singing the song, “Merry Christmas (To The One I Used To Know),” which you can see below.

She Tweeted about the show, saying, “When Christmas Comes Around…” captures how different the holidays can be for all of us during our lives, and I hope everyone can find something on the record they relate to. Hopefully the happier songs, but if not, hey… you’re not alone!”

Clarkson also performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, singing the Christmas song, “Blessed,” and writing on Twitter, “In case y’all missed it, here’s my performance of “Blessed” from @FallonTonight!“

(Photo: CBS)