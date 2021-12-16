ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dr. Dre News: New Music, "Divorced AF" and 'The Chronic' Turns 29

By Jacob Uitti
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 14 hours ago
It’s been a big month for Dr. Dre. But then again, when isn’t it a big month for the rapper, producer, and businessman? He is set to perform at the Super Bowl, after all.

Nevertheless, on Wednesday (December 15), Dre released a new song that only players of the video game series Grand Theft Auto can hear.

On Wednesday, Rockstar Games, which makes GTA, issued the new GTA expansion to its gamers, GTA Online: The Contract.

The new expansion features six new Dr. Dre tracks, including collaborations with Eminem (“Gospel”), Nipsey Hussle and Ty Dolla $ign (“Diamond Mind”), Snoop and Anderson .Paak (“ETA”) and Rick Ross and .Paak (“The Scenic Route”).

The title also includes two solo Dre songs, “Falling Up” and “Black Privilege.”

The songs can only be heard by the game’s players (and downloaders) and there are no plans for them to hit streaming services, Pitchfork reports.

Check out a clip here below, featuring Anderson .Paak and Dre.

In other Dr. Dre news, the artist recently posted a celebratory picture upon his recent divorce. The photo has him seated, arms out in joy with big gold balloons behind him that read, “DIVORCED AF.”

And on Wednesday (Dec. 15), the rapper’s famed debut LP, The Chronic, celebrated its 29th birthday. The album, which came out on December 15, 1992, was an instant classic and introduced many to Compton rap after the Grammy award-winning producer left his rap group, NWA, and went solo.

Many on social media on Wednesday celebrated the album, which features hits like “Nuthin’ But A G Thang.”

Hip Hop Facts:

“29 years ago today, Dr. Dre released ‘The Chronic’

Death Row Records:

“Happy anniversary to one of the greatest albums of all time, The Chronic”

The Undefeated:

“On this day in 1992, Dr. Dre released The Chronic”

DatPiff:

“Dr. Dre x Paul McCartney”

The Source:

“Today in Hip-Hop History: Dr Dre Dropped His Debut Solo LP ‘The Chronic’ 29 Years Ago http://ow.ly/8ohp103fqE0#WeGotUs#SourceLove

