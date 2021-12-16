5 Recalled Items to Check Your Medicine Cabinet For ASAP

Shutterstock

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration recently released a report of recalled items that should be discarded and not purchased. From cancer causing ingredients to microbial contamination, the following products have been pulled from the shelves and the FDA recommends not using them. Are any of them in your medicine cabinet?

Old Spice and Secret Aerosol Sprays

Certain Old Spice products have been found to contain Benzene, which causes leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders, so last month Procter & Gamble voluntarily recalled all lots with an expiration date of September 2023. The FDA report states, " The affected products are used as antiperspirants and hygiene products and are packaged in aerosol cans. See table below for Product names and UPC codes and images for further descriptions. We are recalling all lots with expiry through September 2023. View all products here.

Rompe Pecho Liquid Cold & Flu Symptom Relief

If you have Rompe Pecho liquid cold & flu symptom relief at home, the FDA recommends discarding immediately due to "microbial contamination concerns." The FDA states, "Efficient Laboratories is expanding its voluntary nationwide recall to consumers to include an additional twelve lots of Rompe Pecho CF, Rompe Pecho EX, Rompe Pecho MAX, and Rompe Pecho DM due to microbial contamination concerns. These lots were distributed in 2019. To date, Efficient Laboratories has not received any reports of adverse events."

Last week, all drugs from Edge Pharma, LLC were recalled because of process issues that could lead to lack of sterility. The FDA states, "Colchester, VT, Edge Pharma, LLC is voluntarily recalling all lots of all drugs compounded at Edge Pharma, LLC to the consumer level. All products are being recalled due to process issues that could lead to a lack of sterility assurance for products intended to be sterile and could impact the safety and quality of non-sterile products." To see the list of items recalled, click here.

Veklury is used to treat certain patients with COVID-19 who require hospitalization for the virus and Gilead Sciences Inc. announced last week a voluntary recall of two lots of Veklury® (remdesivir 100 mg for injection) to the user level due to a "customer complaint confirmed by the firm's investigation, of the presence of glass particulates," the FDA states.

153,336 units of American Screening Hand Sanitizer were recalled last month because of the packaging. The FDA states, "Hand sanitizer is packaged in 8 oz. containers that resemble water bottles posing a risk of consumption." Hand sanitizer is meant for topical use only and if ingested by mistake it" could potentially result in alcohol toxicity," according to the risk statement on the FDA website.