JP Hall Children’s Charities’ Toy Giveaway on Saturday, December 18 at the Clay County Fairgrounds

JP Hall Charities Christmas Giveaway

Clay County — The JP Hall Children’s Charities will host its annual toy giveaway to the under-served children of Clay County at the Clay County Fairgrounds on Saturday, December 18, from 9 a.m. to Noon.

The annual event, now in its 40th year, will give presents to every child 14 years and younger, including newborns.

Virginia Hall, President of JP Hall Charities, describes the event as a legacy, one that began with her father honoring his father, John Hall senior, who served as Sheriff of Clay County for 36 years; a number that remans to date, a state record.

Every child - who may otherwise go without - will receive three gifts. Hall says that the family was raised to understand that to whom much is given, much is expected.

“I grew up understanding that it’s important to give back to the community to help those in need,” she said.

Toys include remote-controlled cars, games, books, beauty sets for older girls, trucks, legos, skateboards, “different items for different age groups.”

The non-profit organization purchases the toys through a vendor who supplies charities like hers as well as the Salvation Army and Toys for Tots. Monies and gift donations are also collected throughout the year from within the local community.

Hall describes the family legacy as an amazing tribute to her grandfather.

“I’m so proud to continue serving the under-served,” she said. “I’m proud of what my father started and I’m so proud that my sons continue to participate in such a big way.”

Community members assist in giving the children the Christmas toys in a drive-thru fashion. Children need to be present in order to receive their gifts. There is no pre-registration or sign-up required. Hall is requesting volunteers to help to set up on Friday, December 17 from 9 a.m. to Noon.

“If you really want to experience the true joy of Christmas, come out and see the smiles on the faces of so many children,” continued Hall. “It’s such a blessing.”

JP Hall Charities also sponsors up to 15 need-based, college scholarships ever year to Clay County students.

“Throughout the years we’ve awarded more than 280 scholarships to Clay County students who otherwise could not be able to continue their education,” conclyded Hall. “Those scholarships have been valued at over 460,000 dollars.”

