Urban Slopes, a ski and snowboard simulation business, opened its doors in early November

Even though there hasn't been much snow lately, there is still a way for ski and snowboard enthusiasts to hit the slopes — in this case, the virtual slopes.

Urban Slopes, a ski and snowboard simulation business, opened in early November at N35 W23770 Capitol Drive, Pewaukee.

Owner Jared Masters said the simulators provide physical fitness training, rehabilitation and ski/snowboarding training. It has appealed to a wide audience.

"We have had everything from 6-year-old kids who come in and love it to people in their 60s," Masters said.

Local ski teams have also come to Urban Slopes.

"It's given them the ability to do some preseason warmups," Masters said. "Corporate events have liked it as well. It's something different."

According to Masters, people using the machines wear ski boots as if they are skiing or snowboarding. The machine can be adjusted to allow for various conditions like soft snow, groomed snow, ice and powder.

Masters noted that the machines are currently used by the U.S. Ski Team in Utah during the offseason.

Masters has a background in manufacturing and sold his business in February 2020. After seeing a hashtag on Instagram for the machines, Masters did some research and was ultimately connected with the company that designed the simulators.

Once he was inspired to pursue the ski and snowboard simulation business idea, he found the Pewaukee location, which is 4,500 square feet.

"I also looked at where I felt there was a good concentration of skiers," Masters said this summer. "As I looked at the membership lists from Ausblick and Holy Hill, they have a larger concentration out to the west. It seemed to make sense to go where your clients are going to be."

Urban Slopes has four simulators. A 30-minute session costs $45.

To learn more, visit urban-slopes.com .

More: New lodge for Lapham Peak planned for next to ski trail

More: Demand for outdoor sports gear remains strong, some shortages of cross country skis, fat-tire bicycles expected this winter

Contact Evan Frank at (262) 361-9138 or evan.frank@jrn.com . Follow him on Twitter at @Evanfrank_LCP .

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal .

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Urban Slopes, a ski and snowboard simulation business, opened its doors in early November