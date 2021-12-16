ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

New Bedford Felon Found Selling Cocaine With Illegal Firearm

By Kate Robinson
1420 WBSM
1420 WBSM
 14 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

NEW BEDFORD — A convicted felon from New Bedford pleaded guilty on Monday to illegally possessing a firearm and selling cocaine, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office....

wbsm.com

Comments / 0

 

