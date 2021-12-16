ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, PA

Top Home Improvement Trends for 2022, from Benchmark Federal Credit Union

VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 14 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TFKIW_0dOZEwqn00
Image via Benchmark Federal Credit Union.

With home remodeling spending predicted to grow by nine percent in 2022, homeowners are searching for the latest looks to keep up with a strong housing market and new construction. Here are some of the new movements in home improvement that will ensure your home stays comfortable – and sellable.

Kitchen Upgrades

Even though more folks are eating out, many continue to cook at home more than they did before the pandemic. As a result, kitchen remodels continue to be one of the most sought-after home improvements, from full-on kitchen remodels to upgrades in appliances, storage, countertops and more. The trend is toward more space and increased functionality, including larger, more elaborate islands. Enhancing organization and storage with pull-out drawers and hidden storage solutions are on many upgrade lists. One-piece backsplashes have also gained popularity over tile. This is especially true for do-it-yourselfers looking for ease of installation. Performing minor improvements by painting cabinets or upgrades to finishes and fixtures is also popular.

Dedicated Laundry Rooms & Customized Mudrooms

Gone are the days of a washer and dryer hidden in the corner of a basement or in a closet. Homeowners are looking for a full laundry room or large dedicated space that’s brightly lit. They want plenty of counter space for folding, storage space, and organization solutions to sort, store and hang. When space allows, a sink is also a plus on many laundry room remodel wish lists.

In addition, customized mudrooms are a hot trend, with spaces designed to accommodate the specific “drop zone” needs of families. One strategy is to convert underutilized space in the garage or laundry room with features including locker space for each family member.

Closing Off Some Open Concept Floor Plans

Open concepts have been hugely popular with new home buyers and homeowners. With so many people continuing to work from home over the past 20+ months, the trend continues to move toward closing off some of those spaces to create more privacy. At the same time, homeowners are looking to build a connection to the outdoors with larger windows that reach as high to the ceiling as possible.

Flexible Home Offices

Even as more employees return to the office, the priority is to preserve an adaptable space at home for office and homework needs. Some homeowners are installing a screen on a wall to help divide space, as well as a standing desk that can accommodate work needs as well as temporary projects like crafting and at this time of year – gift wrapping.

Bathroom Remodels 

Many homeowners are looking to remodel their bathrooms as a place for escape and relaxation during prolonged turbulent times. More expensive upgrades that are trending include larger showers, steam showers and soaking tubs to increase your level of comfort and tranquility in your own home. Curbless or barrier-free showers that create a seamless look, as well as radiant floor heating, are two other top bathroom trends. Metallic tile accents are another trending look in bathroom remodels, with gold fixtures continuing to grow in popularity.

Improving Energy Efficiency

Upgrades to HVAC and solar power were hot in 2021 and are getting hotter in 2022. Renewable energy, including solar panels, is a growing trend, as well as improving indoor air quality through weatherization and upgrades to your HVAC system. Tankless water heaters, providing hot water on demand as needed, are also a growing trend to improve energy efficiency in a home.

Homeowners are switching to digital thermostats to better regulate home temperature as living habits transition. Propane heating is also gaining popularity as a clean-burning fuel service that can lower your environmental impact and energy bills each month.

Financing a Home Remodel Project

Benchmark Federal Credit Union provides many options for financing your home improvement and home remodel goals. These include FixedRate Home Equity Loans that feature competitive low rates and no closing costs, as well as Benchmark’s Ultimate HELOC that provides borrowers with an introductory six-month rate of 1.99 percent APR* and two great repayment options. Click to learn more about HELOC repayment options to fit your needs.

Image via Equal Housing Opportunity

_________________

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iia3m_0dOZEwqn00
Rebecca WorthingtonImage via Benchmark Federal Credit Union.

Rebecca Worthington is the Vice President of Community Relations at Benchmark Federal Credit Union. The only federal credit union to exclusively serve Chester County, Benchmark was named Business of the Year by the Greater West Chester Chamber of Commerce and honored with the 2021 Corporate Partner Award by Arc of Chester County. For more information on credit union eligibility and protecting your financial well-being, visit BenchmarkFCU.org.

Image via Benchmark Federal Credit Union.

Comments / 0

Related
VISTA.Today

First Resource: A Small Bank That Offers Big Benefits

With a financial institution seemingly on every street corner, choosing where to bank can appear like a daunting task. However, it’s actually quite simple when you choose the one voted “Best Bank in Chester County” — First Resource Bank — for the past five years. The designation is proof that the best things often come in small packages.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

Plugging In: Digital Equity Coalition Advances Plan for Connectivity in Southern Chester County

A connectivity study may be the first step in establishing reliable broadband connections throughout southern Chester County.Image via Unsplash. The Digital Equity Coalition, a grassroots advocacy group, has been pushing for months for an assessment of Internet connectivity in southern Chester County. Its call has finally sparked action, writes Joan Holliday for the Daily Local News.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Chester County, PA
Lifestyle
County
Chester County, PA
VISTA.Today

‘Corrected’ Study Results Yield Big Bump in Malvern-Based Galera’s Stock Price

Malvern-based Galera Therapeutics has seen its stock price double following the announcement of “corrected” results from late-stage testing of avasopasem, the biopharmaceutical company’s lead drug candidate, writes John George for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The new results show that the treatment achieved “statistical significance” with the primary...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Improvements#Energy Efficiency
VISTA.Today

Prestigious Appointments, Setting Make Hankin Group’s 505 Eagleview the Perfect Spot to Locate a Company

Eagleview — Hankin Group’s 800-acre, mixed-use community located only a quarter-mile from the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Exton — is an exceptional place to do business. And there is prime office space available to lease at 505 Eagleview Boulevard, a 152,345-square-foot Class A building. Built in 2008, this LEED Gold and Energy Star-certified building boasts prestigious appointments and an unequaled setting that make it the perfect spot to locate your company.
EXTON, PA
VISTA.Today

Citadel Credit Union Hires Phil Sutliff as Head of Business Banking

Phil Sutliff.Image via Citadel Credit Union. Citadel Credit Union has hired Phil Sutliff as its Head of Business Banking. Sutliff joins Citadel from Blue Federal Credit Union in Colorado, where he served as the Vice President of Business Banking, and he previously held leadership roles at both Santander Bank and Bank of America.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Housing
VISTA.Today

Mid Penn Bank Completes Acquisition of Riverview Bank

Mid Penn Bank has completed its acquisition of Riverview Bank. The all-stock transaction was valued at approximately $124.7 million and will extend Mid Penn’s footprint into attractive new markets, including the Lehigh Valley and State College region, and will expand its presence in western Pennsylvania. The consolidated assets of...
PENN, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA Careers – S&T Bank

S&T Bank’s mission is to build relationships rooted in excellent performance and long-standing trust. Founded in 1902, the bank endeavors to be a reliable resource, a family advisor, a financial anchor, and a source of civic pride across its Pennsylvania, Ohio, and New York footprint. Fair & Responsible Banking...
WEST CHESTER, PA
VISTA.Today

WCU Grad Helps Her Teenage Son’s Clothing Brand Grow from $178 Investment to $1 Million Business

Trey Brown and his mother, Sherell Peterson, and grandfather, Steven Hite, at the Spergo store in the King of Prussia Mall. Philadelphian Trey Brown, at a mere 15 years old, is already riding his clothing brand Spergo to a career as an industry titan. His business mentor/distribution partner/mother is West Chester University graduate Sherell Peterson, and together, they’re on their way to building a fashion empire.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Chester County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. VISTA.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. VISTA.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Chester County.

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy