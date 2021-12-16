Top Home Improvement Trends for 2022, from Benchmark Federal Credit Union

Image via Benchmark Federal Credit Union.

With home remodeling spending predicted to grow by nine percent in 2022, homeowners are searching for the latest looks to keep up with a strong housing market and new construction. Here are some of the new movements in home improvement that will ensure your home stays comfortable – and sellable.

Kitchen Upgrades

Even though more folks are eating out, many continue to cook at home more than they did before the pandemic. As a result, kitchen remodels continue to be one of the most sought-after home improvements, from full-on kitchen remodels to upgrades in appliances, storage, countertops and more. The trend is toward more space and increased functionality, including larger, more elaborate islands. Enhancing organization and storage with pull-out drawers and hidden storage solutions are on many upgrade lists. One-piece backsplashes have also gained popularity over tile. This is especially true for do-it-yourselfers looking for ease of installation. Performing minor improvements by painting cabinets or upgrades to finishes and fixtures is also popular.

Dedicated Laundry Rooms & Customized Mudrooms

Gone are the days of a washer and dryer hidden in the corner of a basement or in a closet. Homeowners are looking for a full laundry room or large dedicated space that’s brightly lit. They want plenty of counter space for folding, storage space, and organization solutions to sort, store and hang. When space allows, a sink is also a plus on many laundry room remodel wish lists.

In addition, customized mudrooms are a hot trend, with spaces designed to accommodate the specific “drop zone” needs of families. One strategy is to convert underutilized space in the garage or laundry room with features including locker space for each family member.

Closing Off Some Open Concept Floor Plans

Open concepts have been hugely popular with new home buyers and homeowners. With so many people continuing to work from home over the past 20+ months, the trend continues to move toward closing off some of those spaces to create more privacy. At the same time, homeowners are looking to build a connection to the outdoors with larger windows that reach as high to the ceiling as possible.

Flexible Home Offices

Even as more employees return to the office, the priority is to preserve an adaptable space at home for office and homework needs. Some homeowners are installing a screen on a wall to help divide space, as well as a standing desk that can accommodate work needs as well as temporary projects like crafting and at this time of year – gift wrapping.

Bathroom Remodels

Many homeowners are looking to remodel their bathrooms as a place for escape and relaxation during prolonged turbulent times. More expensive upgrades that are trending include larger showers, steam showers and soaking tubs to increase your level of comfort and tranquility in your own home. Curbless or barrier-free showers that create a seamless look, as well as radiant floor heating, are two other top bathroom trends. Metallic tile accents are another trending look in bathroom remodels, with gold fixtures continuing to grow in popularity.

Improving Energy Efficiency

Upgrades to HVAC and solar power were hot in 2021 and are getting hotter in 2022. Renewable energy, including solar panels, is a growing trend, as well as improving indoor air quality through weatherization and upgrades to your HVAC system. Tankless water heaters, providing hot water on demand as needed, are also a growing trend to improve energy efficiency in a home.

Homeowners are switching to digital thermostats to better regulate home temperature as living habits transition. Propane heating is also gaining popularity as a clean-burning fuel service that can lower your environmental impact and energy bills each month.

