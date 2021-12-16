ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharr, TX

I-2 West to 1-69 North connector closed until further notice

By Jesse Mendez
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 14 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28kIc0_0dOZEag300

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The direct connector from I-2 West to I-69C North will be effectively closed Thursday morning until further notice.

Family of victim who died after auto-pedestrian accident looking for answers

According to a news release, crews are repairing the road to the entrance ramp of the direct connector.

This closure is necessary to provide a safe work zone for crews working in the area.

Motorists are advised to please drive with caution approaching the area. Detour routes will be in place for the traveling public.

Local homeless shelter prepares for influx of residents

All work is weather permitting.

Drivers are reminded to stay alert and slowdown in roadwork zones, to be aware of lane closures and
alternate routes, and follow all traffic control updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

Hidalgo County: Police encourage safe driving this holiday season

McAllen, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police departments across Hidalgo County want to promote safe driving through education and enforcement efforts through the holiday season. The Hidalgo County law enforcement agencies are working in cooperation with the Texas Department of Transportation, in an effort running from Friday, December 17 through Saturday, January 1, according to a release […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Texas DPS provides update on barrier construction along border

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and the Texas Military Department (TMD) held their weekly briefing on Thursday, providing an update on Operation Lone Star and the construction of a barrier along the border. The briefing was led by DPS South Texas Region Media Lt. Christopher Olivarez and TMD Major […]
WESLACO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Pharr, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Pharr, TX
Traffic
Local
Texas Traffic
ValleyCentral

RGV airports to receive $7.6 million from the FAA

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande Valley’s three largest airports will receive millions of dollars from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). According to the agency, they are awarding $241 million to 193 airports across Texas. The Brownsville South Padre Island International Airport will receive $1.5 million, Valley International Airport in Harlingen will receive nearly […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

One man dies in McAllen crash, investigation ongoing

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Police are investigating a crash where one man died in McAllen. According to police, the two-vehicle crash occurred on the 600 block of 23rd Street in McAllen around 1 p.m. on Monday. One man involved in the accident was pronounced dead after the incident. His name is not being released at […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Edinburg man dies in single-car crash

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One man is dead after authorities say he crashed in Hidalgo County. According to a release, the driver of a 2011 GMC Terrain was traveling at an unsafe speed on Wisconsin Road near Val Verde Road in Hidalgo County when he lost control of the vehicle at 8:56 p.m. on […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Kveo Tv
ValleyCentral

Cameron County Emergency Rental Assistance program continues to assist renters

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Emergency Rental Assistance program is available for renters, and Come Dream Come Build (CDCB) is still accepting applications for those in need. The rental and operations manager for CDCB, Crystal Losoya, says 12.7 million dollars of Cares Act money was distributed to Cameron County for the assistance of […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Texas Military Department constructing border fencing

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas Military Department held its weekly update Thursday to provide updates on border fence construction. Since Dec. 9th Texas DPS has made more than 8,000 criminal arrests at the border and more than 82,000 migrant apprehensions. As a result from Governor Greg Abbott’s order […]
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

Woman dies in Starr County hit-and-run, driver arrested

STARR COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities have arrested a woman that they say left the scene of a hit-and-run accident where one person was killed in Garciasville. According to a release, a vehicle struck a pedestrian walking near the intersection of U.S. Highway 83 and FM 1430 in Garciasville on Saturday. Marcelina Alfaro Castillo, 55, […]
STARR COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Sports
ValleyCentral

La Joya PD hosting drive-thru toy giveaway

LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The La Joya Police Department will hold a drive-thru toy giveaway. The toy giveaway will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16, according to a Facebook post by the City of La Joya. The event take place at La Joya City Hall located at 701 […]
LA JOYA, TX
ValleyCentral

Mercedes police chief to retire

MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Police Chief of the City of Mercedes will be retiring. According to city officials, Chief Roy Quintanilha’s official last day will be Friday. Quintanilha first told the city he would be leaving last month. Officials also say an interim police chief has not been named. Quintanilha took the role back […]
MERCEDES, TX
ValleyCentral

Mercedes: Man arrested for series of thefts

MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Mercedes police arrested a man for several thefts involving car parts. Exiquio Gutierrez was arrested on Monday for a series of thefts, according to a post by Mercedes Public Safety Department. The post states that Gutierrez was arrested after several catalytic converters were stolen from vehicles. Police were able to clear […]
MERCEDES, TX
ValleyCentral

Police search for persons of interest in food thefts

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Police are looking for the identity and whereabouts of two people. According to police, they are persons of interest in thefts that have been occurring throughout the Rio Grande Valley. Police say the subjects were recorded on surveillance walking into Sam’s Club in Brownsville and taking food merchandise (meat) from […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
935K+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy