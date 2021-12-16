I-2 West to 1-69 North connector closed until further notice

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The direct connector from I-2 West to I-69C North will be effectively closed Thursday morning until further notice.

According to a news release, crews are repairing the road to the entrance ramp of the direct connector.

This closure is necessary to provide a safe work zone for crews working in the area.

Motorists are advised to please drive with caution approaching the area. Detour routes will be in place for the traveling public.

All work is weather permitting.

Drivers are reminded to stay alert and slowdown in roadwork zones, to be aware of lane closures and

alternate routes, and follow all traffic control updates.

