ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Something familiar, something colorful at San Marcos Mexican

By By Bill of Fare
The Blade
The Blade
 16 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uhyoQ_0dOZEGDd00

The last time Bill of Fare visited San Marcos, it had only just completed its transformation from a Mexican grocery with a humble taco stand to a full-fledged restaurant at 235 Broadway St., just at the foot of the High Level Bridge.

A decade later, San Marcos has expanded to three other locations: 719 Galena St., 2060 W. Laskey Road, and 1045 S. Reynolds Road. The latter, tucked into the edge of a capacious parking lot just north of Airport Highway, is where we directed our attention.

“Authentic Mexican Restaurant” reads the backlit black text under the San Marcos sign outside. The food within is hardly the most complex or eclectic, but what it lacks in range it makes up for with generosity of size. If you're looking for the classics of Mexican cuisine, look no further. Tacos, burritos, quesadillas — it's all here.

The first feast San Marcos treats you to is visual. The dining area is lush with vivacious color, carved out of the imagination of a storied culture. Parrots squawk from the back of chairs, while men in feathered headdresses gaze into the distance.

San Marcos Reynolds

★ ★ ★½

Address: 1045 S. Reynolds Road

Phone: 419-385-2441

Category: Casual


Menu: Mexican

Hours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Wheelchair access: Yes

Average price: $$

Credit cards: Dis, MC, V, AE

Website: ordersanmarcosreynolds.com

I sat in a booth all three times I dined, and every time I was invited into a world of folklore accented with an air of mystery — a traveler, perhaps, wandering down the uneven roads of a village toward the cathedral at its center; a man huddled by a campfire and flanked by cacti, the starry night sky and snow-capped mountains towering above the stucco walls of his distant abode. The gallery of images induced a warm, wistful nostalgia for a world I've never known.

Traffic is fairly relaxed during lunch time and significantly busier come dinner. Crowd or no crowd, though, the service was reliably fast.

We tried a variety of appetizers. The chips and salsa are the mandated default, served as soon as you sit, and they taste as pleasant as you'd expect, with the salsa in particular packing a zesty punch. The cheese dip ($4.99) was hearty and thick, almost too thick, and ultimately a bit monotonous. It was outclassed by the bean dip ($4.75), which broke up the heaviness of the cheese with the salty kick of pinto beans. The chicken wings ($6.99), served with a side of ranch, were fried to a crunchy crisp without the meat losing any of its juiciness.

On my first visit, I had the first of the 19 “perfect combos” ($11.99), this one a beef taco (choice of filling is yours from the four options of beef, chicken, pork, and seafood) paired with an enchilada accompanied by pinto beans and yellow rice. The combo was a mixed bag in more ways than one. The bland, lukewarm rice was saved by the striking flavor of pinto beans and mounds of guacamole and pico de gallo.

A second outing proved more satisfying. Consider the fajitas special ($18.99), composed of tender strips of marinated chicken, steak, and shrimp served on a hot iron skillet layered with sauteed onions and bell peppers, all topped off with a side of Mexican rice, beans, salad, guacamole, pico de gallo, and tortillas.

The shrieking hiss of sizzling meat, audible from the moment it leaves the kitchen, announces the arrival of the special. The mélange of meats blended soft and stringy and tough in an exciting symphony of textures, perfectly supplemented by peppery spice. So satisfying was the overall culinary experience that one was willing to overlook the rather lean — in quantity, not quality — provisions of meat.

The chicken quesadilla ($7.99) and steak burrito ($9.99), both served with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado and sour cream, were tasty but not especially memorable.

The most distinctive items are found on the happy hour menu, available between 4 and 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The menu includes everything from Mexican pizza ($8.99) to choripollo ($9.99), a blend of cheese, chorizo, and grilled chicken served with either a flour or corn tortilla.

I had the grilled tilapia ($16.99) — two tilapia filets laid on a bed of rice and topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, lemon slices, sliced avocado, pickle slices, and pico de gallo. The filet was as soft as butter and twice as tasty. The dish was a delight of contrasts — hot and cold, sweet and sour, heavy and light. The result was irresistible, only bolstered further by the side of steamy corn tortillas in foil wrap.

Dessert options included tres leches cake ($3.99), light and soaked in three types of milk, and fried ice cream ($6.99). I had sopapilla ($2.50), consisting of four slices of puffy bread served warm with honey and cinnamon sugar. It encapsulated the San Marcos experience quite well: Tasty, affordable, and familiar enough to satisfy but not so familiar as to bore.

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Popeyes Is Getting Rid Of This Restaurant Feature For Good

It's the end of an era at Popeyes, according to reports coming out of Lafayette, La. According to a local radio station, Hot 107.9, the beloved chicken chain is doing away with its last existing buffet. In case you missed it, Popeyes had operated all-you-can-eat buffets filled with fried chicken,...
LAFAYETTE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexican Food#Mexican Cuisine#San Marcos#Pinto Beans#Food Drink#Ae Website
99.5 WKDQ

How To Soften A Stick of Butter Without Melting It – [Kitchen Hack]

When it comes to holiday cooking, butter is a staple. For my Thanksgiving recipes, I got six packages to use in my dishes. By the way, cooking from scratch is exhausting. I'm glad I only do it a few times a year. Usually, I'm always trying to find the easy way to make things, anything. I love any and all hacks I can find to make me look like a good cooker. You know, one that slaved in the kitchen and put a lot of time and energy into every dish. I can really put on a good act. LOL.
RECIPES
Axios Denver

These tacos in South Denver are worth talking about

This week's Taco Tuesday tour takes us to El Sampa Taquería Bar in south Denver, where Alayna is already planning her next trip back.Apart from the top-notch tacos and warm atmosphere, the family-run business specializes in authentic Mexican seafood, including fresh ceviche and shrimp cocktails, along with some seriously delicious snacks, like mangonadas and tostilocos.The staff know how to make a mean michelada — a spicy Mexican sipper made with beer, lime and tomato juices — that is hands-down one of the best in the city. What to order: Two fish tacos (but it's hard to wrong with anything).Cost: $5.40 eachWhat makes them special: These babies are loaded — and two will leave you stuffed. Crispy pieces of perfectly fried fish are encased in two homemade corn tortillas and topped with fresh lettuce, diced tomatoes, avocado slices and a generous drizzle of chipotle mayo.Pro tip: Keep an ear out. Your name is announced over a speaker when your meal is ready, and drink orders are shouted from the bar. This story first appeared in the Axios Denver newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.
DENVER, CO
Greyson F

New Drive-Through Mexican Restaurant Opening Soon

Restaurants have learned a thing or two over the last year or so. When the pandemic forced the shuttering of establishments for extended periods of time, many business owners started to shuffle how they wanted to serve customers in the future. Some have increased their outdoor patio space so, in the event of additional restaurant spacing mandates passed by the Arizona government (it’s happening in other states, including California), they will still be able to serve customers. Other restaurant owners are taking a different approach to safeguard their business entirely, including the opening of drive-through-only restaurants. For one local Mexican restaurant, this is the approach they are taking, with a new drive-through-only location set to open.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Throw Your Vegetables Away Immediately If You Notice This

If you shop at the farmers' market, you may get giddy when you see beautiful-looking vegetables. Once you buy them, you might come up with lots of ideas of how you'll turn them into a dish, such as a soup, salad accompaniments, a side dish, or a main course. When you get home, however, you may put everything away in the fridge and realize your ideas aren't going to work out. Perhaps you shop once a week at the grocery store or shop online, and you have more vegetables than you know what to do with in your fridge. Don't worry, it happens to the best of us.
FOOD & DRINKS
Robb Report

Las Vegas’s Newest Steakhouse Wants to Serve You a Rolex With Your Dinner

As a longtime hospitality entrepreneur and former casino executive, Las Vegas scene-builder Sean Christie has been deeply involved in blockbuster openings like Encore Beach Club, Roy Choi’s Best Friend and the Mayfair Supper Club. Now he’s got a new company, Carver Road Hospitality, that’s developing restaurants and bars all over the country. And he’s getting ready to put his spin on a quintessential Vegas experience: the steakhouse dinner. Carversteak will open at the new Resorts World Las Vegas casino on December 30. “I really want to go back to my core roots,” says Christie, who’s also creating the Flanker Kitchen + Sporting...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Axios Denver

The best bologna sandwich in Colorado can be found at this Boulder restaurant

On a couple recent lunches, I revisited a staple of the Colorado culinary scene: The bologna sandwich.Why it matters: The epitome of humbleness, the sandwich evokes memories of childhood lunch boxes — and is a tasty comfort food.What's new: A handful of area restaurants have reinvented the staple, but the best is served at lunch at Blackbelly in Boulder.What makes it great: My $12 takeout order came partially squashed in a paper bag, just like when I was a kid, and featured potato chips and cheddar cheese on thick slabs of bologna.The most delicious element was the pickled onions and jalapeños blended into the dijonnaise.The bottom line: It was a messy delight.This story first appeared in the Axios Denver newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.
COLORADO STATE
SPY

The Best Cheap Tequila To Drink Right Now

There are so many tequila options to choose from these days, particularly with all the celebrity brands that keep popping up. The premium category seems to be expanding most rapidly, but there are plenty of cheap tequilas (under $30) to consider as well. Tequila purists be warned — because of the nature of this list, there are a few picks here made with modern diffuser technology, and that is certainly not to everyone’s taste (we made a note of this in the descriptions). Whatever style you prefer, here are the best cheap tequilas available right now.    1. Espolon Espolon is known as an...
DRINKS
WLWT 5

It's back! Cincinnati restaurant selling 'fishbowls' full of spiked hot chocolate

CINCINNATI — A restaurant at The Banks is hoping to warm people up on as the days get cooler with spiked Hot Chocolate "fishbowls." Fishbowl at the Banks is now selling its spiked hot chocolate for another year after its popularity last year. The drink combines hot chocolate with whipped cream-flavored vodka and is topped with whipped cream, chocolate sprinkles and a chocolate-filled jumbo marshmallow.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
737K+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy