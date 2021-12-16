Something familiar, something colorful at San Marcos Mexican

The last time Bill of Fare visited San Marcos, it had only just completed its transformation from a Mexican grocery with a humble taco stand to a full-fledged restaurant at 235 Broadway St., just at the foot of the High Level Bridge.

A decade later, San Marcos has expanded to three other locations: 719 Galena St., 2060 W. Laskey Road, and 1045 S. Reynolds Road. The latter, tucked into the edge of a capacious parking lot just north of Airport Highway, is where we directed our attention.

“Authentic Mexican Restaurant” reads the backlit black text under the San Marcos sign outside. The food within is hardly the most complex or eclectic, but what it lacks in range it makes up for with generosity of size. If you're looking for the classics of Mexican cuisine, look no further. Tacos, burritos, quesadillas — it's all here.

The first feast San Marcos treats you to is visual. The dining area is lush with vivacious color, carved out of the imagination of a storied culture. Parrots squawk from the back of chairs, while men in feathered headdresses gaze into the distance.

San Marcos Reynolds★ ★ ★½Address: 1045 S. Reynolds RoadPhone: 419-385-2441Category: CasualMenu: MexicanHours: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.Wheelchair access: YesAverage price: $$Credit cards: Dis, MC, V, AEWebsite: ordersanmarcosreynolds.com

I sat in a booth all three times I dined, and every time I was invited into a world of folklore accented with an air of mystery — a traveler, perhaps, wandering down the uneven roads of a village toward the cathedral at its center; a man huddled by a campfire and flanked by cacti, the starry night sky and snow-capped mountains towering above the stucco walls of his distant abode. The gallery of images induced a warm, wistful nostalgia for a world I've never known.

Traffic is fairly relaxed during lunch time and significantly busier come dinner. Crowd or no crowd, though, the service was reliably fast.

We tried a variety of appetizers. The chips and salsa are the mandated default, served as soon as you sit, and they taste as pleasant as you'd expect, with the salsa in particular packing a zesty punch. The cheese dip ($4.99) was hearty and thick, almost too thick, and ultimately a bit monotonous. It was outclassed by the bean dip ($4.75), which broke up the heaviness of the cheese with the salty kick of pinto beans. The chicken wings ($6.99), served with a side of ranch, were fried to a crunchy crisp without the meat losing any of its juiciness.

On my first visit, I had the first of the 19 “perfect combos” ($11.99), this one a beef taco (choice of filling is yours from the four options of beef, chicken, pork, and seafood) paired with an enchilada accompanied by pinto beans and yellow rice. The combo was a mixed bag in more ways than one. The bland, lukewarm rice was saved by the striking flavor of pinto beans and mounds of guacamole and pico de gallo.

A second outing proved more satisfying. Consider the fajitas special ($18.99), composed of tender strips of marinated chicken, steak, and shrimp served on a hot iron skillet layered with sauteed onions and bell peppers, all topped off with a side of Mexican rice, beans, salad, guacamole, pico de gallo, and tortillas.

The shrieking hiss of sizzling meat, audible from the moment it leaves the kitchen, announces the arrival of the special. The mélange of meats blended soft and stringy and tough in an exciting symphony of textures, perfectly supplemented by peppery spice. So satisfying was the overall culinary experience that one was willing to overlook the rather lean — in quantity, not quality — provisions of meat.

The chicken quesadilla ($7.99) and steak burrito ($9.99), both served with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado and sour cream, were tasty but not especially memorable.

The most distinctive items are found on the happy hour menu, available between 4 and 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The menu includes everything from Mexican pizza ($8.99) to choripollo ($9.99), a blend of cheese, chorizo, and grilled chicken served with either a flour or corn tortilla.

I had the grilled tilapia ($16.99) — two tilapia filets laid on a bed of rice and topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, lemon slices, sliced avocado, pickle slices, and pico de gallo. The filet was as soft as butter and twice as tasty. The dish was a delight of contrasts — hot and cold, sweet and sour, heavy and light. The result was irresistible, only bolstered further by the side of steamy corn tortillas in foil wrap.

Dessert options included tres leches cake ($3.99), light and soaked in three types of milk, and fried ice cream ($6.99). I had sopapilla ($2.50), consisting of four slices of puffy bread served warm with honey and cinnamon sugar. It encapsulated the San Marcos experience quite well: Tasty, affordable, and familiar enough to satisfy but not so familiar as to bore.

