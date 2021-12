Mixed-use urban hubs situated in prime locations are on the rise in the Nordics. Scott Ball, CEO of Citycon, a real estate manager and developer, says the push for further mixed-use hubs in the region is being driven by the continued decline in some areas of retail, growing demand for residential across most cities, and a new desire for residents to shop and live locally. This drive is also forcing managers and investors to once again reconsider the make-up of their own portfolios, particularly in light of the COVID-19 crisis.

